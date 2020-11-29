The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last two days of November and the beginning of December gives anglers a medium strength full moon phase which will be interrupted by the first major high-pressure cold front of the winter season.
The moon is currently moving toward the solar energy path and will arrive there Thursday. And the moon is orbiting away from its furthest point from earth which it was at four days ago—today’s orbit position is thirteen days away from orbit perigee (closest orbit point from earth). So this month’s full moon phase will have medium strength and a rating a few points below a high strength full moon (full moon in perigee directly in the solar path on the same day produces a perfect ten feed-rating).
A twenty-five degree drop, high-pressure cold front, is forecasted to arrive Monday sometime during the late morning to late afternoon to evening hours. Pre-front fish adjustment-activity will occur when pressure first drops slightly followed by a sharp reversal in pressure, as a stead, fast pressure rise period starts. Pressure will rise from 29.85 In Hg Monday to 30.20 In Hg Tuesday midday. Twenty-four hours later it will top-out at 30.30 In Hg.
However Today through Monday midday hours, pressure will drop from 30.08 In Hg currently to 29.85 In Hg Monday afternoon. Fish will move downward over the next twenty-four hours and then reverse direction and move into the shallows when pressure reverses sometime during the midday hours Monday.
High winds will occur Monday out of the southwest, but the early morning moonset-sunrise period should produce a perfect fishing wind speed in the eight to ten mph range. But as the front arrives speeds will climb into the fifteen to twenty mph range, coming from the west. By Tuesday a twelve mph north wind will prevail through Wednesday, followed by an eastern wind in the twelve mph range for Thursday. Friday a perfect south wind is forecasted to occur.
Thunderstorm activity is forecasted for Monday’s midday hours which will improve fishing results so prepare accordingly. I’ve caught some of my best bass during increasing high winds and thunderstorm activity as a low and high pressure system clashing overhead. The ‘Big Girls’ will be consuming everything which swims to close.
Water temperatures are ideal right now. However the cold front will drop temperatures into a pre-spawning range which will trigger a pre-spawning feeding frenzy period, which I expect to begin during the second half of the week, after fish acclimate-normalize to the winter season weather pattern.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Monday fish will feed at above-average rates due to the full moon and pre-front conditions. The former factor will produce high energy and the latter will cause fish-adjustment activity as fish attempt to adjust; first deeper as atmospheric pressure falls they move toward deep water, but then they reverse direction abruptly as pressure begins to climb quickly as the front enters the state. The timing of the arrival of the front will determine when this spike in feed rate occurs. Feed rates should be two points higher than the normal rate for a medium strength full moon phase as a result.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 11:44 a.m. and solar noon at 12:14 p.m. producing a feed rating of 7 from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Due to the fact that today through Monday morning will produce ‘pre-front’ conditions, the rating could climb to a 8-9 rating as fish start adjustment to shallow water. Daily this period moves later by one hour.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 6:10 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:58 a.m. producing a feed rating of 6 from 5:30-8:00 a.m. Again, pre-front conditions come into play for Monday morning’s period. Expect fish to adjust upward into the shallows at an abnormally high rate during this period.
The second minor period begins during the moonrise at 5:12 p.m. and the sunset at 5:31 p.m. A feed rating of 6 will be produced from 4-6:30 p.m. expect for tonight’s period, there’s a very good probability that a pre-front condition will occur causing a rating of 7 or greater. It all depends on the timing of the front’s arrival.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 30- December 2 full moon, 11-16 new moon, 27-News Years Day full moon.
