The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of January will give anglers a strong high pressure system which entered the state last night, and a typical seasonal weather forecast—fish are actively feeding along shorelines…if you’re read this article early this morning.
Atmospheric pressure has been climbing significantly throughout the night causing fish to adjust upward dramatically, causing a major feeding migration of large numbers of hungry fish. Pressure will remain in the 30.38 In Hg range until Thursday early afternoon, when a slow decline will occur daily into the weekend when it settles in the 30.15 In Hg range.
The weather forecast will be excellent for nighttime full moon anglers. The moon will shine bright causing a large number of feeders to ‘not’ feed during the midday major feeding period hours. However nighttime anglers will experience above-average action.
A perfect fishing wind will occur today as a seven to ten mile per hour north wind prevails. However Thursday through Saturday a strong east wind pushes speeds into the seventeen mph range by midday, but midnight anglers will only experience an eight to ten mph speed.
Huge bass feed along windy shoreline areas when pressure climbs. The majority of my 95 bass over ten pounds have come on high wind days in these areas. Better have some proper ‘sea legs’ about you to endure the white-capping two foot waves however.
Best Fishing Days: Today, and more specifically during the late morning hours, atmospheric pressure will have topped-out at 30.36 In Hg after climbing from 30.14 In Hg over the past twelve hours. Therefore fish will be in the shallows along shorelines to feed at above-average rates.
Fish have already acclimated to the cold front which arrived Sunday night and will be moving in large concentration of numbers into feeding areas. This will be the first major feeding migration since the temperature drop.
Sunday also looks to produce very good fishing factors during the moonset period at 9 a.m. So from 7-10 a.m. will be very good. Pressure will also be on the rise for the first time since today’s high pressure occurrence and winds will decline to the perfect speeds.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 10:34 a.m. and solar noon at 12:33 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 5-6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and increases in feed rating by a half number until Saturday when the rating drops by the same increment, settling at a 4-rating by next week.
The second major period occurs during the full moon which is overhead at 11:02 p.m. today. The sun will be underfoot at 12:33 a.m. causing a feed rating of 5-6 from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and increases in rating to a 7-8 rating by Friday night. The rating decreases by a half number daily until next week when it drops to a 3-rating
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 3:57 p.m. and the sunset at 5:47 p.m. which will create a feed rating of 4-5 from 3-6:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and increases in feed rating by a half number and tops-out at a 6-rating on Friday evening. By Tuesday the rating settles in the 3-range.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 8-13 full moon, 21-27 new moon, February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, March 6-12 full moon, 21-27 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.38 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 38.50’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
