The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second full week of February gives anglers the second half of a strong full moon phase, and after the high winds today, an excellent weather forecast for catching fish.
The full moon occurred last night and the lunar orbit perigee occurs Monday, creating a very strong ‘almost super’ full moon – lunar events occurs thirty-six hours apart. Therefore anglers can expect above-average feeding activity during the midnight and midday hours over the next three days.
Additionally, the moonrise period, which occurs today as the sun sets, will have above-average feeding activity when water temperatures climb to the highest degree of the day. However normally during a strong full moon phase, the sunset and sunrise periods don’t produce well unless there is dominate nighttime cloud-cover. The next three nights will not produce this result however.
During the winter season, the warmest areas of the lake will be along the north and western shorelines due to receiving two to three hours more of direct sunlight. Anglers can expect feeding activity in these areas before the south and eastern areas start to warm up.
During the winter season the Florida Largemouth Bass feeds when its metabolism reaches its highest speed of the day. The solar noon period has been very good for me since water temperatures have declined into the sixty degree range. And if the afternoon remains predominately sunny, the two hours leading up to the sunset also produces very good results as water temps climb an additional degree or two.
The bass spawn mode is still active as most females are being courted a second time to produce again for the second or even perhaps, a third time this winter season. This year has been ideal for producing a very strong bass spawn. Prolonged periods of water temperatures in the upper fifty to middle sixty degree range triggers the spawn.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Tuesday the strong full moon will trigger midnight and midday above average feeding activity.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 12:44 p.m. and solar noon occurs at 12:40 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 8-9 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and decreases in feed rating by a full number daily until the midweek when it normalizes in the 5-range.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 6:15 a.m. and the sunset at 5:31 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 6-7 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and decreases in feed rating by a full number until the midweek when it normalizes in the 4-rating range.
The second minor period occurs when the moonset occurs at 7:17 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:44 a.m. which will cause a feed intensity rating of 6 from 6-8 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and decreases in feed rating by a full number until it normalizes in the 4-5 range by the midweek.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 9-12 second half of strong full moon phase, 20-26 new moon, February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, March 6-12 strong full moon, 21-27 new moon, April 4-10 super full moon, 20-26 new moon, May 4-10 strong full moon, 19-25 new moon.
On the Fishing Forecast blog where this article is published Sunday and Wednesday mornings, I'll be providing bonus content throughout the week consisting of updated fishing information to help put more fish on your line. Also, I'll be providing advice and facts relative to the current fishing conditions on days I believe will be better than average.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.50 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 38.50’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 6 inches and flowing a combined today of 660 cubic feet per second to remain below the annual high level of 39.50 feet above sea level. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida during the winter and spring seasons.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
