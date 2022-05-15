The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of May gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last four days of the super full moon phase and mostly a rainy season weather forecast; Monday being the exception. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy the best full moon midnight fishing of the year over the next four nights. And midday fishing will be well worth the effort even though fish will be feeding heavy each of the next four nights.
The full moon occurs Monday night and the moon arrives closest to earth on Tuesday—twenty-three hours and eight minutes apart which gives it “Super” status---but the moon moves completely out of the solar energy path on Thursday. Therefore, even though the lunar perigee occurs within twenty-four hours after the full moon, the fact that the super full moon will have almost no disruption of solar energy this week, will produce only a seven to eight rating---if the moon was completely within the solar energy path the rating would have been a nine or ten.
The weather forecast could not be more perfect for a strong super full moon phase. Hardly any cloud-cover, if any at all, each of the next five nights and ideal fishing wind speeds in the five to eight mph range. Wind direction comes from the south today, west on Monday and Tuesday, and southeast to south Wednesday through Friday.
Atmospheric pressure will not be a factor this week, which is usually the normal characteristic of a low lunar influence period—when the moon is moving out of the solar energy path to earth. Daily a total up and down movement of 0.05-0.08 In Hg is forecasted, which is not enough pressure-change to cause greater ‘fish-adjustment activity’ which in turn would increase the numbers of feeding fish during the daily lunar periods.
Be that as it may, the full moon factor, will produce well above average numbers of feeders during the midday and midnight periods. And the minor periods will not produce as well as they would ‘if” there was heavy nighttime cloud-cover to block-out much of the light of the super full moon. “Super” full and new moon phases do not produce very good sunrise and sunset bites…usually. But then again, this is the Fishing Capital of the World as well as the Bass Fishing Capital of the World, so tomorrow morning you could just land the fish of a lifetime…I’m fairly sure the “Big Girls” in the lake did not get my memo, “You shouldn’t feed until the moon shines bright”.
Midnight fishing today through Tuesday night, nighttime anglers will have the best chances of landing a trophy bass. Slow rolling a black jitterbug or a top-water black frog under the light of a super full moon will produce a spectacular explosion as a double-digit bass engulfs your bait at the surface.
All you have to do is discover where she is prowling for her prey, she’ll do the rest. Make sure to…pause briefly after she takes the bait, then set the hook with authority. Hopefully you accomplish a secure hookset so she won’t throw the hook out as she breaks the surface several times during the battle to the boat and net. Happy hunting.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Tuesday night a bright shining strong full moon will cause fish to feed at a seven-to-eight rating during the midnight and midday hours. With cloud-cover being at thirty percent or less during the night, fish will feed at a very high success rate which means the midday bite will suffer as a result. Therefore a seven rating will occur during both periods. If there was heavy nighttime cloud-cover a feed rating would have been seven to eight for the midday bite and five to six for the midnight bite.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 12:57 p.m. and solar noon at 1:21 p.m. producing a feed rating of eight from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and drops in feed rating by one number starting Tuesday night. Wednesday a feed rating of six to seven occurs from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Thursday through the end of the week a feed rating of five will occur.
The second major fishing period occurs when the moon is overhead at 12:30 a.m. and midnight at 1:21 a.m. producing a feed rating of seven from 11 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and begins to have a diminishing feed rating starting Tuesday night when a rating of six occurs. By Thursday a rating of four to five will occur from 3:30 – 5:30 a.m. and becomes a minor fishing period.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 6:07 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:36 a.m. producing a feed rating of six from 5-8 a.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes and drops in feed rating to a one number starting Wednesday when a rating of five occurs from 7-10 a.m. Thursday through next weekend a rating of four will occur during the late morning to early afternoon hours.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonrise happens at 7:52 p.m. and the sunset at 8:07 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by seventy minutes and drops in feed rating to a four to five rating by the midweek.
Fishing Safety News: Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive and territorial. Keep children and pets away from waterways and shoreline and even swimming pool areas. Do not feed alligators and be alert at all times. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator
Prime Monthly Periods: May 15-17 second half of full moon phase, May 27- June 2 strong new moon, 11-16 super full moon, 25-30 strong new moon, July 10-16 weak super full moon, 25-31 strong new moon, August 9-14 full moon, 24-29, new moon. .
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.00 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open sixteen inches and flowing 230 cubic feet per second. For the next eight weeks a gradual lowering of all lakes with management structures, will occur in accordance with rainfall rates and each lake’s ability to endure extreme storm events which occur from June through August. .
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum level will gradually be lowered over the next eight weeks to 38.25’ and the minimum level will gradually be lowered over the same period to 37.5’ Again this in preparation for the rainy season which begins on average in June. The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
