The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last day of February and the first week of March gives anglers an excellent fishing weather forecast and the second half of a strong full moon phase. Other than the challenge of a strong southeast wind today, fishing will be very good the next three days.
It always seems the strongest wind days occur on the highest rated days of the month. Such is the case today, which is one of the best fishing days of February. However, what always makes for a great fishing day is the presence of medium to high wind speeds. Strong winds almost always mean higher-than-average atmospheric pressure change up, and sometimes down.
Today pressure will be dropping as a southern wind brings low pressure into the state. Fish will be adjusting downward which can mean they’ll be moving away from the shoreline shallow feeding areas — in deeper lakes fish move down to the bottom of tree-piles and away from shoreline feeding grounds.
Monday an ideal southern fishing wind will occur as the underfoot lunar period occurs in the early to mid-afternoon hours. Pressure will still be on the decline, enough to continue the downward migration trend, so be expecting to fish a little deeper—perhaps deeper vegetation areas and or open water structures.
Water temperatures are within the ideal feeding temperature range of 70 to 82 degrees. Currently fish are feeding every two to three days. Heavy, above-average feeding activity occurs as weather changes occur, which also happens to be every two to three days.
For instance, today and Wednesday higher wind speeds will occur as low and then high pressure systems arrive in the state, respectively. Pressure change will be higher than average, (lower with the low pressure and higher with the high pressure) and as a result, fish adjustment activity will be higher than average, creating higher than average feeding activity.
The old saying told in the angling community is true, “bad weather means good fishing, and good weather means bad fishing”. Nothing good ever comes easy, you have to work hard to experience, the best days of your life.
My worst fishing days always consist of, blue bird skies, little to no wind, and ideal temperatures. I fish twice as hard to achieve little in return…or no return at all. When the boat is back in the garage, and I’m in my office entering a goose egg in my fishing record, (under the light of a 20-watt light bulb, which “feels” too bright), I think, “Could have had more fun cleaning my boat with a tooth brush in the garage, at least I’d have something to show for my work”.
Then……I consult the weather forecast to plan my next fish trip…… on the bad weather days in the forecast. My records clearly reveal; my best days on the water, where when I had to fight the conditions for every single pitch, flip, and cast. Seventy-eight percent of the time the record states, I fought the waves while the adrenaline was flowing as I controlled a trophy-size bass to the side of my boat. It took everything I physically had, to achieve success. But, “Ah, how sweet it is….in the wind and the waves, under the hostile skies, on a day which forbids you to even try.”
Best Fishing Days: Today through Tuesday with today and Monday being the best fishing days of the month. A strong southeast wind will present a challenge today, however a dropping barometer will cause fish to adjust downward and out away from the shallows, feeding as they adjust-move due to a 0.12 In Hg pressure change.
Monday bright sunny conditions will continue to put fish close to cover and an ideal fishing southwest wind will produce 6-8 mph speeds. The moonset and underfoot lunar periods will be very good.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 1:58 p.m. and solar noon at 12:37 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6-7 from 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and decreases in feed rating by one number. Wednesday a feed rating of 3-4 from 4-7 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 7:57 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:50 a.m. producing a feed rating of 5-6 from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 35 minutes and deceasing in feed rating by one number. Wednesday a feed rating of 3 will occur from 9-11 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 24-March 2 strong full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 strong full moon, April 9-15 new moon, 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you ‘sign-in’. I’ll publish ‘extra’ information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50 feet and the low level 38.50 feet. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.