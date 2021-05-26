The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the last week of May gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the second half of the super full moon phase and an ideal weather forecast for catching fish.
The weather forecast predicts ideal wind speeds today through the weekend---southeast today and Thursday, south switching to west Friday, west on Saturday and southwest switching to northeast Sunday…all with speeds under ten mph. With a daily wind shift, atmospheric pressure change will be above-average, which always means a very high level of fish adjustment activity and subsequent high feeding activity.
The super full moon occurs tonight. The lunar perigee occurred last night early. And atmospheric pressure will start a 0.30 In Hg decline early this afternoon and will end Friday afternoon. Therefore fish will be on the move downward and out away from shoreline shallows where they’ve been for the past three days.
During the midday hours today fish will be on the move down and into open water structures and deeper shoreline vegetation areas. They will feed heavily as they adjust downward. Today and Thursday I expect excellent fishing conditions and many one-in-a-lifetime catches to occur for many anglers….who already know where fish are holding and feeding in the shallows.
It should be noted that the nightly weather forecast predicts a bright shining super full moon which will certainly produce a much higher number of active nighttime feeders and a much better feeding success rate. Therefore twelve hours later during the midday hours of the underfoot moon, there will be less active feeders. However due to the bright sunny conditions fish will be holding tight to protective cover as they move out and deeper to regain their felt level of comfort, lost due to rapid pressure decline.
Looking ahead; if the weather forecast predictions result in being accurate, the rainy season weather pattern will start this weekend. A steady east wind with speeds in the eight to ten mph range is forecasted to occur Monday through Friday of next week. Afternoon thunderstorms and lightning will be two factors to incorporate into your daily fishing plans starting next week.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Thursday the effects of the super full moon will produce well-above-average feeding activity mainly during the midday and midnight hours.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 1:40 p.m. and solar noon at 1:23 p.m. producing a feed rating of eight from 11:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and decreases in feed rating gradually to a four to five rating by the Weekend.
The Minor Fishing Periods: The moon is overhead tonight at 1:09 a.m. and midnight occurs at 1:23 a.m. producing a feed rating of six to seven from 12:00- 2:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and decreases in feed rating to a four by Friday night.
The second minor fishing period occurs when the moonset occurs at 6:35 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:31 a.m. producing a feed rating of six from 5:30-8 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and decreases to a five rating by the weekend and becomes the major period of the day.
The third minor fishing period occurs when the moonrise occurs at 8:48 p.m. and the sunset at 8:14 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 7:30-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and decreases in feed rating to a three to four rating by the weekend.
Safety Notices: Alligators are in the mating season right now. Big males are very territorial and will guard their mates and the areas they select. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And…don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning will become a concern as the rainy season weather pattern forms. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 26-29 super full moon, June 7-13 strong new moon, 21-27 super full moon (note: feed rating of new moon in May and June will be five and ten points higher respectively, than the super full moons of both months due to the moon being directly in the path of solar energy, producing a much higher rate of lunar interference).
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.15feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25and the low level 37.50'.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
