The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the four week of February gives the Florida freshwater angler the last two days of the super new moon phase and an ideal spring-like weather forecast. All fishing factors considered: anglers will enjoy ideal weather conditions and a strong lunar influence over the next seven days. Florida winter fishing doesn’t get any better than this.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to ten days.

Recommended for you