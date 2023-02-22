The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the four week of February gives the Florida freshwater angler the last two days of the super new moon phase and an ideal spring-like weather forecast. All fishing factors considered: anglers will enjoy ideal weather conditions and a strong lunar influence over the next seven days. Florida winter fishing doesn’t get any better than this.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Today and Thursday are the last two days of the super new moon seven-day phase, which means the overhead moon occurs during the middle of the afternoon which is also when water temperatures are warmest. The moon’s effect will be stronger over the next seven days due to the moon moving further into the solar energy path—high point occurs next Wednesday March 1.
Fish feeding migration numbers due to this solunar effect, will be increasing during the daily lunar periods and even more so when the lunar periods occur in harmony with the three daily solar periods—sunrise, solar noon, and sunset. This weekend the moon will be overhead during the sunset period. Feed ratings will be in the six range or perhaps slightly better due to above-average atmospheric pressure drop on Saturday and Sunday leading up to the overhead moon period.
Whenever there are more fish feeding, there will be a longer feeding period. Feeding duration generally increases about an hour on average. So instead of a two hour feeding period which occurs during the fourteen weak lunar days of the month, a three-hour duration will occur during the fourteen strong lunar days of the month.
Weather Factors: First of all, sunshine will prevail for the next seven days. Water temperatures will be in the ideal feeding range in the lower seventies which means fish will be feeding at the highest annual rate—digestion speeds will be fast.
Winds will be out of the south today and produce a daily high of thirteen mph. Thursday a perfect south wind will produce eight mph speeds. Friday a mild east wind occur followed by a weak south wind on Saturday as a low pressure system enters the state. Sunday a west wind will continue the drop in barometric pressure---the two day drop in pressure will be close to 0.30 in hg, Fish will be moving downward and out from shorelines Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is overhead at 2:53 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of six from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by forty-seven minutes and remains at the same feed rating through the weekend. Today, Thursday, and the weekend, the rating could improve one number.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 8:41 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:57 a.m. producing a feed rating of four and perhaps five from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by thirty-six minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
A second minor sola lunar period occurs today when the moonset happens at 9:10 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 8-10 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Today and Thursday the effect of the super new moon will continue to produce above-average feeding fish during the overhead moon. Pressure change will not be a factor however, during the weekend pressure decline will be a factor and will produce greater numbers of opportunistic feeding fish, moving away from shorelines and out into deeper cover areas. Not sure if the feed ratings this weekend will be as good as the last two days of the super new moon week, but I wouldn’t be surprised if they were.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 19-22 super new moon, March 4-9 full moon, 18-24, strong new moon, April 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon,
Florida Fishing Facts: When bright sunshine prevails it stands to reason that light penetrates deeper into the water column. Bait colors which contrast against the bright sunlight produce strikes. And when sunshine penetrates more of the water column, bright colored baits contrast very well. And conversely, when sunshine does not prevail, and clouds dominate, darker colored baits produce the best contrast.
The majority of lakes in Florida have tannic water. Light does not penetrate as deep as in clearer lakes even on bright days. However, I have experienced my best success, no matter what type of water I fished, using darker colored baits. Dark blue with black, dark green with brown or black, and black with gold and dark red with black. Whether I’m using large senkos (7-inch worm), large 1 0z.jigs, large spinnerbaits, jerkbaits, or spoons, I always go as dark as possible, even in the clear water lakes.
Fishing Hot Spots. To show my appreciation for the land of fishermen and farmers I would like to give back to the angling community of central Florida by providing ‘fishing hot spots’ I’ve used repeatedly since 2006. All you have to do is email me and put “Fishing Hot Spots” in the subject line and the lake you want information on. I’ll give you a return email with one or more hot spots. And if I don’t have experience on your requested lake I’ll provide information on how I would fish the lake.
Istokpoga News: Yesterday’s information from Istokpoga.info: The lake level is at 39.44 feet above sea level. The S68 spillway: Four gates are closed. Current maximum-minimum levels: 39.50’ and 38.50’ feet above sea level, respectively. Note: the minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25’ by March 15 and the maximum level remains at 39.50’ until April. For complete information click on the links provided at Istokpoga.info.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com or FloridaBassFishing Forecast.com
HighlandsBassAngler.com Customized bass guided trips on your boat available. Seventy-two lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information offered at no cost. And this article is published twice weekly on the Fishing Forecast page. .
Dave Douglass is an artificial bait only, bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-two lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services on customer’s boat only. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com – The double “S” is not a typo.