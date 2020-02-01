The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of February gives anglers the first quarter moon phase which occurred yesterday and continues through the midweek, and a perfect winter weather forecast.
I say “perfect” because this year winter weather conditions change every two to three days, and the level of change is just enough to cause a high level of ‘fish adjustment activity’ which increases the need-to-feed levels.
When ten-degree cold fronts are caused by an upward atmospheric pressure increase increment of 0.30-0.35 In Hg every three days, fish adjustment activity is at an annual high level. Then the same level of adjustment occurs downward to secondary-migration open-water areas as pressure drops by the same increment range a few days later.
And since this winter season’s rainfall has been above-average, streams and rivers have been keeping most bodies of water at high to maximum levels which enables fish to remain within shallows for longer durations—expands shallow vegetative area depths.
With the first-quarter moon phase (occurred yesterday), the solar periods will be the better fishing periods of the day, today through Wednesday. Starting Thursday the full moon week occurs since a strong full moon arrives next Sunday and the orbit perigee thirty-six hours later. Also it should be noted that the moon moves into its ‘high position’ in relation to the sun, therefore the lunar interruption level, will be at the highest level on Wednesday.
For all you full moon nighttime anglers, the first half of this month’s full moon seven-day period will be dominated by nighttime cloud-cover which is bad news for you but good news for daytime anglers. However the bad-good news reverses for the second half of the full moon week.
Water temperatures are in the ideal range for triggering bass to spawn. Bass are in full spawn right now and have been for ten days or so—ever since water temp entered the 55-65 degree range. Please handle a spawning female with two hand and great care. And strongly object to lake management agencies’ controlling weeds in spawning areas.
“99.98% of bass fry don’t survive the first year of existence. And killing plants in spawning areas during the spawning effort causes 100% mortality rate of the fry.
Best Fishing Days: Monday through Tuesday morning should produce above-average fishing results. If the extended weather forecast is correct, the start of the full moon week on Thursday will also be a ‘pre-front day’ which means above-average fishing conditions. However a cold front will dampen feeding activity Friday and Saturday but will be excellent ‘strong full moon fishing’ next Sunday through next Tuesday Feb 9-11.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 7:06 p.m. and the sunset at 6:07 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4-5 and the moon is underfoot at 6:44 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:12 p.m. which will create the same rating. Both periods will occur between the hours of 5:30-8:30 and move later daily by 50 minutes, and feed ratings will increase daily by a half number.
For daytime anglers the three-hour major feeding period from Tuesday though the remainder of the week will be centered on the moon underfoot period, which again, occurs today at 6:44 a.m. An 8-rating will occur by next weekend.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 12:23 p.m. and solar noon at 12:39 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and remains at the same rating. However due to the moon being at its highest level of solar energy interruption on Wednesday (lunar high) the rating could increase to a 5-rating. Water temperatures will also be at their high degree during the 12-3 p.m. period.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, March 6-12 strong full moon, 21-27 new moon, April 4-10 “super full moon”, 20-26 new moon, May 4-10 strong full moon, 19-25 new moon.
New at HighlandsBassAngler.com: On the Fishing Forecast blog where this article is published Sunday and Wednesday mornings, I’ll be providing bonus content throughout the week consisting of updated fishing information to help put more fish on your line. Also, I’ll be providing advice and facts relative to the current fishing conditions on days I believe will be better than average. And occasionally will offer special bass-fishing charter-pricing for one lucky blog reader who happens to time their visit at the right hour of the day. Appreciate clicks on the Facebook “Like” button.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.35 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 38.50’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) One gate is open 2 feet and flowing 385 cubic feet per second to meet the agricultural water permits. Three gates are closed. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida during the winter and spring seasons.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com