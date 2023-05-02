Three innings is all it took for the Lake Placid Green Dragons to crush the Lakeland Dreadnaughts. The Green Dragons scored 16 runs in three innings to shutout the Dreadnaughts in the final game of the regular season. Lake Placid finished with a record of 10-11 and were just shy of .500 with a .480.
“It was a good win and we expected that,” Lake Placid Coach Gus Diez said. “I just told them ‘now we have to take care of business and get ready for Tuesday.’ It is a blessing getting this shutout win. We took them to lunch and told them to take care of business, we don’t want to be here longer than we have to and they did.”
Allie Oliveros started the Green Dragons off with a walk and stole second. Emily Tharp hit a sacrifice grounder to second to advance Allie Oliveros to third. Madisyn Garduno drew a walk and Natalie Velozo was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Lilly Canevari hit a hard grounder into right field plating both Allie Oliveros and Madisyn Garduno for a two run RBI double.
Lake Placid pull away in the bottom of the second. Mattingly Moore drew a walk and Allie Oliveros bunted. The catcher threw to first but missed her target allowing Moore to advance to third on the error. Allie Oliveros took second a short time later to put runners in scoring position.
Tharp singled on a hard ground ball to third, which loaded the bases. Madisyn Garduno hit a grounder up the middle to center field driving in both Moore and Allie Oliveros. With runners on first and second, Velazo drew a walk, which loaded the bases. Tharp took home on a wild pitch putting Lake Placid up 5-0.
“We got out of there quick,” Tharp said. “We were a little skeptical at first with almost everyone in a different position and batting order but we got it done. I felt good out there. My goal this season is to hit the ball with purpose instead of just making contact.”
Canevari hit a fly ball to right field for a double, driving home both Madisyn Garduno and Velozo, expanding the Green Dragons lead to 7-0. Jillian Garduno hit a fly ball to right-center field and reached first on an error when the right fielder dropped the ball. Kayla Oliveros hit a shallow bunt to the pitcher and once again the bases were loaded. Ashlynn Cole was hit by a pitch, which sent home Canevari on a bases loaded walk. A double play temporarily stopped the bleeding for the Dreadnaughts but the Green Dragons had a commanding 8-0 lead.
Lake Placid’s Velozo pitched three innings for the Green Dragons and allowed zero runs, a single hit and struck out three batters.
“I think our team actually played together and did pretty well,” Velozo said. “I think we communicated and our hits were there. Having not pitched since middle school, it was a little nerve racking. It felt a little weird because warming up in the bullpen is different than being out here with a batter and everyone looking at you. It was different, but I liked it. Hopefully I will be out there for another game soon. This is a great game to prepare us for districts.”
“She (Velozo) hasn’t pitched since seventh grade,” explained Diez. “She didn’t think I was serious, she told me she wanted to pitch again and I said OK. She came out and did pretty well for not being on the mound for three years. She could have done better. She held off but she can throw a lot harder than she did.”
The Green Dragons put the mercy rule into effect in the third inning. They scored eight runs in the third including three bases loaded walks. Madisyn Garduno had an RBI while her sister, Jillian Garduno, had a two run RBI double.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons overpowered the Lakeland Dreadnaughts, 16-0, to finish off the regular season. The Green Dragons will host the Frostproof Bulldogs tonight in the Class 3A-District 10 semi-final round at 7 p.m.
“We play Frostproof who has bailed twice on me this week,” Diez said. “We have played them before and I know what they have. We are going to concentrate of Bell who is the pitcher. Once we get to her, the game is over. They play a lot of small ball so we will practice that. Hopefully we will win and then we will practice on Wednesday in hot clothes because we will be playing McKeel at 4 in the afternoon, so we will have practice in all darks to get ready for the heat. We are 1-1 against them and I’m sure they (McKeel) will be angry because we won against them 6-1.”
Also on the diamond today, the Sebring Blue Streaks softball team will travel to Okeechobee to take on the Brahmans in the Class 5A-District 14 semi-finals with the first pitch going out at 4 p.m.