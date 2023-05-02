Three innings is all it took for the Lake Placid Green Dragons to crush the Lakeland Dreadnaughts. The Green Dragons scored 16 runs in three innings to shutout the Dreadnaughts in the final game of the regular season. Lake Placid finished with a record of 10-11 and were just shy of .500 with a .480.

“It was a good win and we expected that,” Lake Placid Coach Gus Diez said. “I just told them ‘now we have to take care of business and get ready for Tuesday.’ It is a blessing getting this shutout win. We took them to lunch and told them to take care of business, we don’t want to be here longer than we have to and they did.”

