LAKE PLACID — A difficult challenge to end the regular season.
Lake Placid boys basketball (16-8) found itself on the wrong side of a 63-29 drubbing by Jordan Christian Prep (22-5) Thursday night. It’s tough to take a home loss in your regular season finale. But, according to Head Coach Brandon Lykes, this matchup was intentional.
“Every move is calculated,” he said. “I wanted to get my guys an extremely tough matchup before it really counts.”
And where it really counts is in the postseason. Lake Placid starts the Class 4A-District 11 tournament next week as the No. 1 seed. Thus, the Green Dragons wanted to come out and compete so they’re more battle-tested.
But just because they were playing a better team doesn’t mean the Green Dragons wouldn’t want to give the Seahawks their best shot.
Lake Placid did well to keep itself within striking distance at 16-8 through the game’s first eight minutes. The Green Dragons then fell behind 22-8 early in the second. But a 7-3 run thanks to a Lavazion Brown lay-up, a TJ Wiggins three and a putback by Ezekiel Daley cut the deficit.
Unfortunately, that would be the score’s closest margin for the rest of the contest. The Seahawks finished out the final 3.5 minutes of the first half on a 12-0 run for a 37-15 lead. And while the Green Dragons didn’t give up, Jordan Christian didn’t take its foot off the gas pedal.
They were out-scored 19-4 in the third and from there the running clock was engaged and the Seahawks took home the win.
Lykes attributed that to Jordan Christian just being better. But he liked how his team didn’t stop competing throughout the second half.
“My guys are prideful,” he said. “We’re on our home court, we’re going to fight till that buzzer goes off, regardless of what’s going on.”
He also said the game really helped them solidify what their team identity should be. Also, it provided a nice challenge for the Green Dragon front court facing a team that boasted the No. 4 and No. 12 rebounders in the state in Zay Mosley and D’angelo Parker. Lykes said he is confident in all of his team’s bigs.
One key big for Lake Placid is TJ Wiggins who saw his streak of double-digit scoring games end at six on Thursday. His ability as a big who can stretch the floor could be key in their offense.
He’s also confident his team can bounce back after finishing the regular season with three consecutive losses following their thrilling win over Fort Meade. And while it’s hard to stomach those results, it’s also great the Green Dragons won’t have to go anywhere as they host the district tournament.
“Even though we lost, we took care of some things that’ll make us better next week,” he said.
Not only that but the Green Dragons finished with the best regular season in terms of wins at 16 victories. According to the records kept on MaxPreps, that’s the most in nearly two decades. It earned them a first round bye for the district tournament.
It’ll be great to rest and be able to get one more practice in. Then they’ll see if they can get back to stacking wins next week.