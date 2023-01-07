LAKE PLACID — Different location, same result.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons (9-3) grabbed a 68-35 victory over the Oasis Christian Lions (2-7) Thursday night. An outstanding second half catapulted the Green Dragons into their sixth consecutive win with the first dating back to Dec. 12 against Hardee.
The win comes after they swept through the Lake Placid Christmas Classic a week prior with wins over Hardee and LaBelle. Albeit, Thursday’s result came in an unfamiliar locale for the Green Dragons.
They faced off with the Lions at the Lake Placid Middle School gym due to a conflict with maintenance scheduled for the high school’s gym floor. Thus, the Green Dragons were in much smaller confines.
Albeit that wasn’t the reason for the slow start they endured. Head Coach Brandon Lykes said they just didn’t come out with the right intensity to begin the game. An example of that was Lake Placid’s issues with finishing at the rim on lay-ups in the first quarter. They just couldn’t get into their brand of basketball and Lykes took responsibility for not having his team ready. After the first eight minutes, Oasis Christian led 12-9.
Guard Lazavion Brown got the second quarter going with a steal and tough fastbreak lay-up but the Lions would start the second out-scoring Lake Placid 7-4. A made three for that seven point mark forced a Lake Placid timeout. Two quick breakaway baskets coming out of it cut the lead to two but Oasis Christian came right back with one on the other side.
They did salt it to a 21-19 lead and a big-time three with 1:06 in the half by Ezekiel Daley gave the Green Dragons the lead. After a stop Daley’s number was called again and the big man delivered. Those back-to-back triples were just his fifth and sixth on the season.The Green Dragons don’t take many threes, averaging just nine heading into Thursday. But Daley’s sent Lake Placid into the half up 25-21.
“That was a big momentum shift for us,” Lykes said.
And in the second half Lake Placid brought the intensity it’s more accustomed to. It started turning over Oasis Christian at a higher rate to get out in transition. The Green Dragons out-scored the Lions 17-4 in that quarter – starting it with a 6-2 run in the first three minutes – for a 42-25 lead heading into the fourth.
With a commanding lead Lake Placid threw the knockout punch with a 10-1 run in the first 1:16 of the quarter. It eventually coasted to the 68-35 result for a sixth straight victory.
At 9-3 in the early beginnings of January, the Green Dragons already surpassed their win total at this same time last season by three.
Their top two scorers are sophomore guard Keveun Mason and senior Lazavion Brown. Those two account for nearly 30 of Lake Placid’s 60 points per game. The Green Dragons play an aggressive style of basketball pressuring ball handlers in different ways to generate turnovers and get out on the fastbreak.
Next up for them is hosting LaBelle whom they lost to on the road 60-57 earlier in the season and defeated 58-37 in the championship game of the Christmas Classic Tournament in late December. Those two will meet for the rubber match on Tuesday Dec. 10.
“We played well in that tournament,” Lykes said. “This is going to be a tough game though. LaBelle is very strong. We just got to bring it. We got two days of practice to prepare for them and we just got to bring it.”