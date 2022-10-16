LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons (3-4) fell below .500 after a 27-0 loss at home to a then-winless Clewiston Tigers (1-4). The Green Dragons now sit in second by winning percentage at 1-1 in the Class 2S District 14 with the loss.

Self-inflicted wounds were the main theme of Lake Placid’s defeat.

