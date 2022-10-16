LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons (3-4) fell below .500 after a 27-0 loss at home to a then-winless Clewiston Tigers (1-4). The Green Dragons now sit in second by winning percentage at 1-1 in the Class 2S District 14 with the loss.
Self-inflicted wounds were the main theme of Lake Placid’s defeat.
“It’s just Dragons beating Dragons,” as Head Coach Brandon Ludwig referred to it. “And that’s what it really comes down to.”
The Green Dragons received the ball to start the game. After their first drive stalled out, they elected to punt. Unfortunately, the kick attempt was botched and the ensuing scrum gave Clewiston first and goal a handful of yards from the goal line. The Lake Placid defense forced a third and long that put it in position to get the stop and hold the Tigers.
However, a Clewiston run to the right couldn’t be contained and the Tigers took a 7-0 lead fewer than five minutes into the game.
Lake Placid running back Keveun Mason gave the second drive a promising start. A big gainer on the second play of the series plus a late hit out of bounds put the offense deep in Clewiston territory. And it had another positive play later as Mason Jacobs hit Damarion Mitchell on a second and medium to pick up a first down and then some.
Then the mistakes happened. A block in the back on that play nullified the gain. An unsportsmanlike conduct called on the Green Dragons pushed them back to the 50. Two plays later Lake Placid was punting.
Inability to stop another third and long plus penalties for a facemask and horse collar tackle gave the Tigers their second goal-to-go situation in as many drives. After two rushes and an extra point, Clewiston had a 14-0 lead before the first quarter even ended.
Lake Placid again got a drive going with a big gain. Jacobs hit Mitchell in the flat again, this time the junior broke a tackle and raced down the sideline to the Clewiston 38. Two more plays put the Green Dragons on the 25 then two more had them even closer.
But a tackle for loss and a personal foul erased that progress. Defensive pass interference on Clewiston gave Lake Placid another chance but the ensuing fourth down ended in a sack.
Neither team did anything on their final series of the half and Lake Placid went into halftime down by two scores.
Ludwig welcomed holding the Tigers to only 14 points through the first 24 minutes. His team knew Clewiston had plenty of speed and it would be a challenge containing the dangerous Arkansas State commit Chauncy Cobb – whom the Tigers utilized plenty in the wildcat.
“We felt like we did a really good job,” he said. “We dropped the snap on the punt that really set them up. So, you take that away, maybe it’s a 7-0 game at half and we’re right in there with it.”
But it wasn’t a terrible deficit with an entire second half to play. Albeit Lake Placid didn’t have much time to make many changes because of an abbreviated halftime. The result of a heavy rainstorm delaying kickoff for over an hour.
A big fourth down stop kept the Tigers off the scoreboard to start the second half. The Green Dragons mounted a long drive, riding on the shoulders of Mason and Mitchell. However a sack at midfield put the Green Dragons behind the chains and an underthrown pass to Amani Allen on third and long forced a punt.
The Tigers threw the knockout punches from there.
A 60-yard bomb from Cobb to wide receiver Levarian Campbell dug the hole deeper for Lake Placid. Then, after the Green Dragons almost gave the ball away on a pooch kickoff, Clewiston recovered a fumble to get the ball back.
On second and extremely long from the Clewiston 48, Cobb scored his second touchdown of the day on a 52-yard run. Lake Placid trailed 27-0.
From there on, the Dragons posted a few more unsuccessful drives while keeping the Tigers from adding onto their lead. And when the clock struck all zeroes Clewiston, muddied and all wet, celebrated on that marshy field as winless no more. ‘
Though the loss stung, the Green Dragons used the game to honor one of their own in Wadji Haifa. He was part of the captain team for the coin toss and Lake Placid even staged a green out to show support. Although the maelstrom prior to kickoff might’ve dampened that.
Ludwig said Friday night was about more than football whether the team won or lost. It was more about playing for someone who couldn’t.
The Green Dragons are back home next Friday. They’ll take on the Okeechobee Brahmans (1-5) who missed out playing their Homecoming game due to weather.