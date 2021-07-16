SEBRING — After losing to the Avon Park Red Devils in what ended up to be the Division II AAA Championship game, the Lake Placid Green Dragons AAA found some redemption on the diamond Wednesday.
The Green Dragons defeated San Antonio in a wild 14-12 ballgame to earn second place in the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball Division II AAA State Tournament. Lake Placid’s win over San Antonio helped break a three-way tie in the tourney and redeemed the team’s loss to them earlier in the tournament.
The Green Dragons took a sizable lead in the first as Owen Mielke, Maxton White and Myles Prescott all reached via the free pass (Prescott’s on a hit-by-pitch). They put up four runs in the first frame thanks to some timely hits by Josh Patterson, Mikael Wagner and Matwoin Bryant plus Lake Placid’s patented aggressive baserunning.
After two innings, Lake Placid led 6-1 but the game was far from over. In the bottom of the third, San Antonio rattled off several base hits and scored five runs to tie the game at 6-6.
The Green Dragons reclaimed the lead in the top of the fourth as Jarion Halliburton, Jaxson Freytes and Mielke scored thanks to some defensive lapses by San Antonio for a 9-6 Lake Placid lead.
The drama really picked up in the final frame with Lake Placid leading 10-8. The squad posted a big inning, tripling the lead to 14-8 with a four-run sixth thanks to four walks worked by the Green Dragons batters and a hit-by-pitch. All Lake Placid had to was hold on and it had second place. Something it didn’t do against San Antonio in it’s 9-8 heartbreaker earlier in the week.
It almost looked like that wasn’t going to happen as San Antonio’s first four batters reached before an out was recorded. Hits right in front of outfielders, some up the middle resulted in a 14-12 game.
When that final out was recorded, Lake Placid’s players and coaches erupted and celebrated that second-place finish like it was the tournament title game.
Khaden Cortez didn’t know how it felt to get runner-up out of all those teams.
“I thought it would never happen,” Cortez said.
Coach Justin Prescott might have been inclined to agree with his first baseman at the beginning of the season. He said it was a bit iffy that second place could be a possibility when they started out but after the game, he was nothing but smiles. He believed those kids could accomplish anything.
“Feeling awesome just for everything they’ve done and where we started from to where we are now,” Coach Prescott said. “Totally different bunch of boys.”
Neither Cortez nor Coach Prescott could pick out a specific memory but Cortez just thought it was really fun to play the games over the last few days.
Lake Placid ended the tournament with a 3-2 record and averaged over nine runs per game. It might not have a trip to Mississippi but the Lake Placid’s AAA All-Stars ended the year with something to cheer about.