LAKELAND — The electricity in the air was evident during the Class 3A-District 9 championship between the Lake Placid Green Dragons and Lakeland Christian Vikings. The Green Dragons rallied back after falling to the Vikings in the first set to win the championship 3-1 with scores of 14-25, 25-12, 25-21 and 25-17.
“It took us a little bit to get that jog over here out of our system,” said Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder. “I am happy with the outcome, they fired up. It is kind of hard when you play a team you’ve never seen before so it took us a minute to react and adjust. They (Lakeland Christian) are used to the vibe in here, the light and everything so it took us a minute to adjust but once we turned it on the girls were hitting well, we started playing defense well so I am proud of them all the way around. It was extremely intense, I try to stay even keel but sometime I lose it.”
The Vikings jumped out to an early lead in the first set with a six-point run making the score 9-1. Lake Placid narrowed the deficit with Brooklynne Doty at the line and Taylor Walker contributed a kill to bring the score to 9-4. The Vikings furthered their lead with a two point run followed by a eight point run for an overwhelming 21-6 lead. The Green Dragons tried to rally back with a four point run with Taylor Walker at the line but it wasn’t enough to stop the Vikings, who took set one 25-14 and the lead 1-0.
The Green Dragons found their groove in set two as the intensity escalated. Lake Placid pulled ahead by going on several two- to three-point runs while Lakeland Christian only scored a point at a time. The Green Dragons built their lead to 15-8 when Doty stepped back to serve for Lake Placid and served a three-point run putting them up 19-10. Lake Placid held off the Vikings for a 25-12 win that tied the match, 1-1.
“Defensively our net play, our blocking, has never been very strong because we aren’t a tall team so we have to rely on our defense,” explained Bauder. “Offensively Taylor Walker did great and was killing everything she hit, they weren’t getting that deep ball of Paige Person, Alanah Hills hitting the off speed balls, it was just great all around.”
In set three the Green Dragons and Vikings tied at 4 and Lake Placid pulled ahead with an impressive kill by Taylor Walker. Lakeland Christian and Lake Placid went point-for-point for several volleys until the Green Dragons had a slight 15-13 lead. The Vikings pulled ahead with three-point run making the score 17-16. Lakeland Christian built their lead to 19-17 but the Green Dragons came surging back. Back at the line was Jenna Walker who started the run off with an ace and Lake Placid pulled ahead with a two-point run but the Vikings tied the game at 20. Jenna Walker made 36 assists, 19 digs and 3 aces. Doty stepped to the line and fired off an ace to start the run and Taylor Walker shot off another kill shot to give Lake Placid a 23-21 lead. Taylor Walker led Lake Placid with 24 kills, 10 digs and 3 aces on the night. The Vikings hit the net and the Green Dragons won the set 25-21 and pulled ahead 2-1.
“I think we came together really well and played as a team,” said Taylor Walker. “We had good attitudes the whole time and that is why we pulled through. I am really proud of my team. Lake Placid hasn’t made it this far in a couple of years so it feels great to get the win. I am glad we won my last year. It is very sad knowing this is my last year but I am very glad to be able to play with them. I think I did pretty well tonight. I hit at every ball and tried to make the best of every situation. My goal is to play at a state college after high school and our team goal is to win the next game. We better win, we made it this far, we better win.”
Lake Placid dominated in the fourth and final set of the Championship match. The Green Dragons jumped into the lead with a five point run served by Brooke Walker making the score 8-3. Brook Walker contributed 20 digs, 5 kills and 3 aces. Taylor Walker went back to serve for Lake Placid and started off with an ace followed by a short run. The Green Dragons built their lead to an overpowering 14-5. The Vikings tried to comeback with a four-point run but the Lake Placid Green Dragons held on to defeat Lakeland Christian 25-17.
“I am just so proud,” added Bauder. “Last year was a rebuilding year with only one senior and we came in as runners up which was huge. To turn around and come back this year with pretty much a whole new team I am super proud of them. We are going to try to stay injury free, we are executing well and playing well. We are going to keep running those plays and doing the things we need to. Go Dragons!”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons upset the Lakeland Christian Vikings, 3-1, to become the Class 3A-District 9 champions. Lake Placid will host the first match of the Regional tournament on Tuesday but the opponent is unknown as of press time.