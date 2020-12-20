LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons defended their home field Friday night with a 4-0 win over the Sebring Blue Streaks to improve their overall record to 7-1-3 while the Blue Streaks fell to 2-5-2 on the season.
Lake Placid came out strong and within two minutes just missed on their first scoring opportunity when Max Troutman cross passed from the right side in front of the Sebring net, only to have the shot go high.
Sebring turned the momentum around and five minutes into the game missed on a corner kick in which the shot went wide right and a 40 yard shot was blocked by the Lake Placid goal keeper, Eliazar Palacios.
Lake Placid started to maintain possession of the ball, working it inside Sebring’s territory and 11 minutes into the first half managed two shots at goal, the first being blocked by Sebring goalkeeper Gavin Glisson and the second going wide right.
The Green Dragons finally broke the scoreless game 13 minutes in on a goal by Adrian Orduna to take a 1-0 lead.
Sebring had multiple opportunities to tie the game over the next several minutes. The first opportunity came at 15 minutes as Miguel Arceo pushed the ball down the left side and crossed passed to the center only to have that shot attempt blocked by Palacios.
A second attempt went wide left and at the 22 minute mark, a 20 yard free-kick went wide right as Sebring’s Toyan Duffus ran into the Green Dragon goalkeeper.
Sebring’s last and best chance in the first half to tie the game came at the 36 minute mark as Sebring’s Adrian Orduna’s 20 yard shot was blocked by Palacios as Lake Placid went into the half with a 1-0 lead.
Lake Placid came out strong again in the second half, taking five shots in the first 11 minutes with one goal being called not for being offside. Three of the scoring attempts by Lake Placid were blocked by Sebring’s Glisson.
Sebring withheld the pressure applied by Lake Placid and at the 15 minute mark had a 15 yard shot by Billy Carol went wide right.
The Green Dragon pressure finally paid off 24 minutes into the second half with their second goal of the game as Edvin Reyes was able to break through the Sebring defense and able to take a 10 yard shot into the center of the net to put Lake Placid up 2-0.
The flood gates opened as four minutes later as Lake Placid’s Troutman cross passed to Adrian Mojica, who scored on a ten yard shot as the Green Dragons lead widened to 3-0.
Lake Placid scored their final goal of the game at 31 minutes as Troutman passed to Reyes in the middle and Reyes finishing off the play with a goal to make the final score 4-0.
Both teams are idle through the Christmas break with Sebring playing their next game at home against Labelle.
Lake Placid will be on the road their first three games, playing Lake Wales on Jan. 5, Hardee on Jan. 8 and Avon Park Jan. 11 before playing at home at Jan. 14 against Clewiston.