AVON PARK — The Lake Placid Green Dragons swept through the Avon Park Red Devils in the first round of the Class 4A-District 12 tournament with scores of 25-15, 25-18 and 25-22, to advance the Green Dragons to the district championship game today.
“It is always hard to beat someone three times,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Charlotte Bauder. “We had a couple of matches in the last week in which we won the first two games and lost the next three, it kind of takes the wind out of your sails. We had to change a lot of things, we worked hard in practice yesterday for mental things and made it work tonight.”
Avon Park came out early and kept pace with the Green Dragons with the score tied at 5. Lake Placid deflated the Red Devils early enthusiasm with a 10-point run to give the Green Dragons a 15-5 lead. Avon Park regrouped to keep pace, though they were not able to gain any ground on Lake Placid as the Green Dragons won the first set 25-15.
The Red Devils, like the first set, managed to keep pace with the Green Dragons and held a 9-8 momentary lead before Lake Placid once again pulled ahead, this time with a 9-2 run that gave the Green Dragons a 17-11 lead. Much like the first game, the Red Devils regrouped and kept pace unable to put a major dent in Lake Placid’s lead as the Green Dragons went on to win 25-18.
The Red Devils were poised to push the match into a fourth game, leading mostly throughout the third game by as many as four points at 21-17. The Red Devils were unable to close the deal as Lake Placid rallied with an 8-1 run to win the third game 25-22 and the match 3-0.
“I think we hung in there,” said Avon Park Head Coach Brianna Roque. “We just have a problem with finishing, I am proud of Lake Placid, they are so young and Charlotte (Bauder) was able to get them to play together. We have a lot to work on and I am in the process of starting an off season program. We are going to work on some issues and get them ready for next season.”
Faith Zahn led the Green Dragons with 12 kills with Taylor Walker and Brooke Walker each adding five.
Zulima Barajas served up five aces to lead Lake Placid and Walker added three to account for eight of their team total of 11.
Three Green Dragons reached double digits in digs as Jenna Walker had 15, Taylor Walker with 12 and Alanah Hills tallying 11 for Lake Placid.
Jenna Walker also led Lake Placid with 18 assists.
In receives, Brooke Walker led with 18, Alanah Hills with 11 and Zulima Barajas tacked on 10 as the Green Dragon’s leaders in that category.
“We get the home crowd,” added Bauder. “We did not get that last year, if we play like we did tonight with the heart and intensity and we swing like we did tonight and serve like we did tonight, we should do pretty well.”