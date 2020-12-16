AVON PARK – The Lake Placid Green Dragons girls soccer team snapped a three game losing streak with an 8-0 win over the Avon Park Red Devils (0-7) on Monday night at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park.
“We started out a little slow,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Lindsey McCabe. “We have three starters out due to injury, we are still learning to work with what we have and the second half was completely different from the first half.”
Avon Park Head Coach John Merlo was equally enthusiastic with the way his team is progressing throughout season even though it has not shown up in the win column yet.
“I am pleased with the effort, because we had a lot of girls on COVID protocol,” said Merlo. “We often only had five or six girls at practice until about two days before the first game, but I like the improvement. That is the longest game we have had (except the Moore Haven game).”
Lake Placid pressured, possessed and controlled the ball most of the time and it paid off at the seven minute mark on a goal by Sara Cortes to put the Green Dragons up 1-0.
The Green Dragons continued to take shots, the majority being blocked by Avon Park goal keeper Cheyenne Williams, others missed their target until midway through the first half when Morgan Miller from the right side cross passed to Juana Gonzalez 10 yards out on the left side of the goal, catching Avon Park out of position as Gonzalez scored to put Lake Placid up 2-0.
Gonzalez scored her second goal of the game 37 minutes into the first half as the Green Dragons took a 3-0 lead into the half.
Lake Placid added two quick goals to start the second half, with Ana Cortes breaking up the middle and made a 10 yard shot to make the score 4-0 one minute into the second half.
Ana Cortes nearly scored her second goal three minutes later, the ball hit the top of the goal post and bounced back into the field where Sara Cortes took the shot from 15 yards out to make her second goal as the Green Dragons lead swelled to 5-0.
Lake Placid took a 7-0 lead as Gonzalez scored two more goals (three for the game), one at the 21 minute mark and the second 24 minutes into the half.
The Green Dragons finished the game 34 minutes into the second half as Jaquelin Vazquez attempted a 22 yard shot on a free kick. The ball again hit off the top of the goal post and came back onto the field.
Ana Cortes raced up the middle to get the rebound and make the ten yard shot into the right side of the game to make the final score 8-0.
McCabe noted that in games like this, they continue to work on the same things as practice makes perfect while trying to rotate players in and out to gain valuable playing time experience.
Merlo noted the huge improvements in his team from the beginning of the year to now.
“We are getting better and better as the year goes on, in coming here to rebuild a program, from the first game to this game, a huge improvement. Our goalie (Cheyenne Williams) is outstanding, for never playing before, she is doing a phenomenal job. This game could have been over at halftime, but she kept us in it, she must have had over 20 stops tonight.”
“Erika (Chavez), our sweeper, is also doing an awesome job as well as Adrianna (Ramirez), both captains on the team,” added Merlo.
Lake Placid will play again after the Christmas break on January 5, 2021 hosting Imagine School at North Port and on January 7 against Frostproof.
Avon Park will also be off until after the Christmas break, next playing again on January 7 at DeSoto.