LAKE PLACID — The Avon Park Red Devils and the Lake Placid Green Dragons went head-to-head Thursday night in a rivalry match. The Green Dragons dominated bringing the mercy rule into effect with more than 20 minutes left in the game. Lake Placid shutout Avon Park with a final score of 8-0.
“I think that we started pretty slow in the first 10 minutes of the first half,” said Lake Placid Coach Alix Jolicoeur. “The boys were flat-footed and quiet but after that they picked up the pace. It was a well-played game and they started moving the ball around. It was a good win. Avon Park gets better every time we play them. We played them in the pre-season and it was a totally different team tonight. It was fortunate for us to get the shutout tonight.”
Avon Park and Lake Placid started the game with a lot of physicality. The Green Dragons took control early with Adrian Mojica kicked in a corner kick that Daniel Andino rocketed past Avon Park’s keeper, Cameron Bolen, putting the Green Dragons up 1-0. Lake Placid received another corner kick that was also kicked in by Mojica and Andino headed the ball into the back of the net increasing Lake Placid’s lead to 2-0.
The Green Dragons expanded their lead with 22:51 left in the first half. Avon Park’s goalie came out to snag the ball from Lake Placid’s Adino but missed the ball as he slid by. Adino completed the hat trick when he broke through Avon Park’s defense and took advantage of the open net furthering the Green Dragons lead to 3-0.
Before halftime Lake Placid widened the gap once again. Omar Resendiz charged down the right side of the field and took a shot that Avon Park’s keeper dove to try to stop but the ball was out of reach and in the back left side of the net. The Green Dragons’ lead was an overwhelming 4-0 at the end of the first half.
“It was a hard night,” said Avon Park coach Josh Virkler. “We knew coming down to Lake Placid it was going to be a hard game for us. We are kind of short-handed we had a guy suspended, lost a player to grades and several of our guys are hurt that limped through that game. We are going to rest and try to get everyone healthy before the next game.”
Just a couple of minutes into the second half the Green Dragons added to their commanding lead. Evin Reyes passed to Andino who launched the ball toward the net. The ball hit the crossbar and fell into the goal but spun out of the goal. The referee determined it was a goal giving Lake Placid a 5-0 lead with 36:25 left in the game.
Avon Park’s goalie made a sliding attempt to steal the ball away from Mojica but Mojica rocketed the ball into the open net escalating Lake Placid’s lead to 6-0.
Lake Placid scored on an indirect kick by Resendiz with 23:28 left in the game. The Green Dragons were just one goal away from the mercy rule coming into effect. Deep in the Red Devils territory Resendiz passed to Mojica who passed to Evan Hutzenlaub who shot the final goal needed for the Lake Placid Green Dragons to sweep the Red Devils 8-0.
“I have a couple of guys that give it their all every game,” Virkler said. “Our young captain Damian Felix just played an excellent game tonight and was the driving force for us trying to get a goal. Zach Best is our senior stopper who played injured tonight. He has an ankle that he probably shouldn’t be playing on but he played the entire time and was a big ball winner for us. Cam (Bolen) has gotten better and better throughout the season. When there are that many shots it is like being at a shooting gallery and there is only so much you can do. I am pleased with his progress.”
The Avon Park Red Devils were unable to find their groove but fought to the very end. Avon Park made several defensive plays and Bolen made five saves for the Red Devils. The Green Dragons were led by Andino with an incredible four goals, Resendiz made two while Mojica and Hutzenlaub each made one.
“Daniel (Andino) had four goals for us and I consider him the player of the game for us,” added Jolecoeur. “Evan Hutzenlaub is one of subs and he came in and finished the game off for us. Omar (Resendiz) had a couple of goals and made several assists. The players played together and finished as a team.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons played their last game of the regular season Friday night against the Moore Haven Terriers, results were unavailable at press time. The Avon Park Red Devils will host the Tenoroc Titans Monday at 8 p.m. in their final home game of the season.