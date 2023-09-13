The Green Dragons wasted no time in proving to a much improved Avon Park team that they are standard in which to be measured. Lake Placid powered past the Red Devils in three sets with scores of 25-13, 25-13 and 25-10.

Lake Placid jumped out to a Set 1 7-1 lead and increased their lead to double digits at 12-2 highlighted by a cross corner kill shot by Brooke Walker and a block for point by Sarah Sherly.

Recommended for you