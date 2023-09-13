The Green Dragons wasted no time in proving to a much improved Avon Park team that they are standard in which to be measured. Lake Placid powered past the Red Devils in three sets with scores of 25-13, 25-13 and 25-10.
Lake Placid jumped out to a Set 1 7-1 lead and increased their lead to double digits at 12-2 highlighted by a cross corner kill shot by Brooke Walker and a block for point by Sarah Sherly.
Avon Park clawed their way back to cut Lake Placid’s lead in half to five points, 15-10, then the Green Dragons went on a 7-1 run to take an eleven 22-11 lead with three points by Paige Person, one by a tap over and one on a push down over the net.
Lake Placid took a one set advantage with a 25-13 win.
The second set started as the matchup of records would indicate with Avon Park taking an early 6-4 lead and later with the game tied at eight by a couple Brenna Elder sparking the Red Devils with a couple of cross court winner.
Lake Placid responded with an 8-1 run to take a 16-9 lead. Though Avon Park try to stem the tide on a cross court winner by Lacey Barcinas, Lake Placid continued to roll with a 7-1 outburst to put the Green Dragons up 23-11 and eventually win Set 2 25-13 to take a 2-0 lead.
Avon Park scored the first point in Set 3, then Lake Placid took control of the momentum with seven straight and scoring ten of the next 12 points to take a 10-3 behind a kill shot by Sarah Sherly and Brook Walker and a couple of aces by Paige Person.
Lake Placid extended their lead to 22-9 with a unique play in which Avon Park made a save on a spike that went off the backboard on the side of the gym, brought back into play by Avon Park only to have Lake Placid win the point on a tapover by Paige Person.
The Green Dragons went on to win Set 3 25-10 and the match 3-0.
Lake Placid played Hardee on Tuesday night and plays at Sebring on Thursday.
Avon Park played at home on Tuesday against Sebring and is away on Friday to play Bayshore in Bradenton.