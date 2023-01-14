LAKE PLACID — The home team came out on top in a slugfest.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons (10-4) grabbed a 41-33 win over the Avon Park Red Devils (6-9) Thursday night to take the season series in the cross county matchup. It provided a nice rebound from the loss to LaBelle Tuesday night. On the other side, the win snapped Avon Park’s four-game win streak. Not to mention the Green Dragons maintain a perfect record in Class 4A-District 11 play.
Avon Park held a 12-8 advantage through the first quarter. Jeremiah Wortinger played a part in it with one of the Red Devils’ two 3-pointers that quarter plus a lay-up and two made free throws. Their only other scorer was Jermaine Myers with five that included the quarter’s other three.
Scoring didn’t exactly come easy in the second quarter. The only made field goal from both teams in the first 3.5 minutes was a bank shot from Lake Placid’s Keveun Mason in the first minute. Avon Park didn’t get a basket until Damari Cohen nailed a jumper in front of the basket with 4:06 on the clock.
Avon Park’s other two makes came on fastbreak lay-ups from freshman Karl Pierre-Louis. Meanwhile, the Green Dragons earned five of their nine second quarter points from the free throw line thanks to Lazavion Brown, Ezekiel Daley and Mason. Mason actually nailed two at the charity stripe with under five seconds and cut the deficit to one at 18-17.
They traded the lead to start the second half. Mason hit Daley near the basket for a lay-in to grab a 19-18 advantage. But Avon Park came back with a bunny to make it 20-19. After Avon Park’s second turnover of the quarter, Lake Placid’s Jason Wyland gave his team the lead with a euro step and kiss off the glass for two.
DJ Bullard grabbed the board off a Wortinger miss and passed to Brown who sped down the floor for the easy two. The next possession Bullard intercepted a Wortinger pass for a breakaway lay-up. Lake Placid built a 25-20 within the half’s first three minutes. A Will Maloy putback did cut it to 25-22 but Brown responded with a tough finish off the backboard.
Avon Park’s Keith Lewis was later fouled on a shot attempt. He went 1-for-2 from the line to make it 27-23. However, Lake Placid’s Daley turned the ball over going for the rebound on the missed second shot. Red Devils’ Maloy curled into the corner for the inbound pass which attracted the double team. He dished to his right for a wide open Myers who swished a three. The lead was 27-26.
Lake Placid missed on the ensuing possession but a three point attempt from Avon Park sailed way over the basket. Wyland hit a jumper just in front of the free throw line in the lane for a three-point Green Dragon lead. Mason then picked off a Red Devil pass in the half-court for a breakaway bucket. He led all scorers with 12 points.
A foul on a Pierre-Louis three point attempt sent Avon Park to the line with two seconds left in the quarter. However, the freshman didn’t have much success converting as he went just 1-for-3. Lake Placid went into the fourth up 31-27.
The game remained relatively close through the final eight minutes. The Green Dragons never being more than two 3-pointers ahead of the Red Devils until AJ Felton nailed a pair of free throws to make it 39-31 with a little over a minute to go and Brown sank two more for the 41-33 final.
Lake Placid coach Brandon Lykes was complimentary of how his team played Thursday night. It was a great win after suffering a loss against LaBelle on Tuesday.
“We had probably the best practice we had all season (Wednesday),” he said. “My guys were upset and they responded.”
He said the players laid it on the line and played their tails off. He said it was outstanding to see the team pull out the win in a wire-to-wire close game.
“It’s a district game, it’s a rivalry game…they laid it on the line and they weren’t coming out of this gym with a loss,” Lykes said.
Meanwhile, Avon Park’s Tony Cohen said it just wasn’t their night against the Green Dragons. The Red Devils played well over their four-game win streak which included handing DeSoto its only district loss so far this season this past Monday.
He pointed to struggles taking care of the basketball as a reason for the team’s trouble on Thursday. But he believes it’s just a bump in the road.
“I love these guys,” he said. “They work hard and all I ask for them is to get better every day.”
Lake Placid took on the Four Corners Coyotes at home Friday while the Red Devils are on the road Saturday for a matchup with River Ridge.