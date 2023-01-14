LAKE PLACID — The home team came out on top in a slugfest.

The Lake Placid Green Dragons (10-4) grabbed a 41-33 win over the Avon Park Red Devils (6-9) Thursday night to take the season series in the cross county matchup. It provided a nice rebound from the loss to LaBelle Tuesday night. On the other side, the win snapped Avon Park’s four-game win streak. Not to mention the Green Dragons maintain a perfect record in Class 4A-District 11 play.

