LAKE PLACID — On a night when the Green Dragons honored their three seniors, a pair of Lake Placid runners grabbed the top spots.
Carlyn Bobo and Anthony Reyes of Lake Placid paced the girls and boys divisions while Okeechobee took home both team titles.
Due to time constraints, boys and girls from each team ran at once. The only schools who didn’t participate were Riverdale and Tenoroc due to circumstances surrounding Hurricane Ian.
Participants started and finished at the track near Lake Placid Elementary School with the meat of the course containing the area around Lake Placid High School.
Reyes was the individual winner for the boys and overall with a time of 18:57.85. Avon Park’s Michael Suarez finished fourth among the boys by running a 20:26.26. Here’s how the rest of the boys shook out by school:
6th — Angel Gonzalez (21:20.22), 8th — Edgar Cancino (21:54.64), 15th — Alejandro Gonzalez-Ruiz (23:05.74), 17th — Andrew Murray (23:18.65), 31st — Avery Morgan (33:53.42).
20th — Tony Sanchez (23:27.34), 23rd — Junito Rosado (24:51.53), 26th — Dalton Lister (26:55.86), 32nd — Daniel Austin (36:07.00).
Bobo was the fastest girl and the third-fastest runner overall. Her time of 19:07.75 was just a little over two-tenths of a second from giving the Green Dragons the two fastest runners across both genders. The next closest Highlands County athlete was Reah Smith who finished seventh at 26:52.80.
The rest of the girls results finished out like this:
8th — Lisy Rosario (28:45.97), 12th — Bridget Esquivel (32:58.74), 15th — Erin Thrift (35:31.51)
Lake Placid just had one other girl participant. Mattingly Moore came in 18th with a time of 41:14.80.