LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons overpowered the Neumann Celtics on the gridiron Friday night at Roger Scarborough Memorial Stadium. Lake Placid defeated Neumann 24-14 raising their record to 2-4 for the season.
The Green Dragons were led by Javarie White and Rayshawn Legree who rushed 197 and 193 yards respectively. White made a touchdown while Legree made two.
“We did good and played together as a team,” said Lake Placid Coach Carl White. “We talked all week about bringing all three phases together and I think they are coming into their own. This team could be a really good team and they showed that tonight. We have to clean up those penalties. We can’t give people points. I think the team is excited to get this win. We have talked about 1-0 and to see the smiles on their faces, they needed a smile. We are figuring out where to put certain pieces, we have the nucleus to do so. They have to come out on fire.”
The Green Dragons took the lead late in the first quarter on Lake Placid’s second drive of the game, quarterback Trent Garrison pitched the ball to Rayshawn Legree who dropped the ball but quickly recovered on Lake Placid’s 35 for a two-yard loss. Legree was handed the ball once again and ran to Neumann’s 47-yard line. Garrison handed off to Javarie White who went left but cutback right when he saw an opening and ran to the 11-yard line before being forced out of bounds. Legree pushed his way into the endzone for a Green Dragon touchdown and the extra-point gave Lake Placid a 7-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter the Green Dragons expanded their lead. Garrison handed the ball to Legree who ran the ball 47 yards for a touchdown putting Lake Placid up 14-0 with 8:20 left in the first half.
Lake Placid struggled on Neumann’s next drive having five flags thrown resulting in the Celtics scoring on a 2-yard run by Celtics’ quarterback Mike Joyce cutting the deficit in half with a score of 14-7 with 3:06 left in the half. The Green Dragons held on to that lead going into halftime.
“We all played together for the first time and we all played better this week,” said Rayshawn Legree. “Everything is coming together and getting better offensively and defensively. We are good. I felt great tonight. It is time for me to show up, I haven’t had any touchdowns in a few weeks but tonight I did great. I’m very proud of my team and happy for them. It is sad knowing this is my last year here and won’t have any more time playing under these lights once my senior year is over. I hope to get 1,000 yards and I am getting close.”
The Green Dragons were on their own 45 on their first drive of the third quarter. White ran for 25 yards on two carries to bring Lake Placid to Neumann’s 23-yard line. A couple of handoffs to Legree inched the Green Dragons closer and White punched through the Celtics’ defense for a touchdown furthering Lake Placid’s lead to 21-7 with 3:52 left in the third period.
During the fourth quarter, Neumann’s Dawson Jones fought off three Green Dragon defenders before being tackled out of bounds for a nine-yard gain putting the Celtics on Lake Placid’s 11-yard line. Neumann’s quarterback was sacked by Lake Placid’s Anthony Rodriguez for a loss. Neumann passed to Daniel DeSantis who was brought down on the Green Dragons’ 1-yard line. The quarterback punched his way into the endzone chopping the deficit to 21-14 with 10:12 left in the game.
On the Green Dragons’ next possession Garrison handed the ball off to Legree ran down the right sideline and into the endzone for a 62-yard touchdown but a flag and questionable call brought the Green Dragons back. Lake Placid quickly answered with a handoff to White who ran the ball to Neumann’s 9-yard line for a 53-yard gain. The Green Dragons were unable to reach the endzone but Lake Placid added to their lead with a field goal by Elizar Palacios to give the Dragons a 24-14 lead.
“Javarie White and Rayshawn Legree are our big-time players,” added White. “They compete for us. Rayshawn is just an athlete. Whatever college picks them up will have a couple of special guys. Hats off to them. Rayshawn got the game ball and it was well deserved. The defense did a great job tonight and when you give them room to work, they can play. If you put them in a bad spot anyone would struggle. We want to be known as a physical fast defense and that was cool to see tonight.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons will host the IMG Academy (White) on Friday.