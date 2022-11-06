NAPLES – The Lake Placid Green Dragons (5-5) ended their regular season with a one-sided 40-8 road win over the Neumann Celtics (4-5). The win propelled the Green Dragons to a 500 season and the first time they have won five games since the 2018-2019 season.
“We had a 12-0 lead at the half” said Lake Placid Head Coach Brandon Ludwig “we had some turnover in that first half, we made some mistakes, we should have scored 50 to 60 points, but overall, it was a good win and got us to five wins.”
“I would have liked to have had a winning season” added Ludwig “but it is not a losing season either. Five wins is the most this program has had since the 2018-2019 season.”
Running back standout Keveun Mason rushed for 249 yards on 27 carries and three touchdowns and according to Ludwig rushed for 1807 yards for the season and has already received two college offers.
Damarion Mitchell added 149 yards on seven carries with a touchdown on the ground and caught four passes for 22 yards and another touchdown as Lake Placid piled up over 400 yards rushing and 448 total offensive yards in the win.
Wyatt Hines scored the other touchdown for Lake Placid on a five yard pass from August Stivender.
Defensively, Braden Million and Wyatt Hines led Lake Placid with 10 tackles and Hines added a sack. Damarion Mitchell had eight tackles, four for a loss. Edwin Williams had an interception for the Green Dragons.
With the turmoil the program had before the season even started when the current head coach abruptly resigned and Ludwig was promoted from the offensive coordinator to head coach, it is remarkable that the organization pulled together as well as it did under Ludwig.
“A lot of it has to do with accountability,” remarked Ludwig. “Showing the kids that there are rules to follow and everyone is replaceable. When they realized that, everything started to fall into place.”
Ludwig, being of the offensive, conceded that there is an offensive scheme he likes to implement, but realizes that to be successful, you have to place an offense according to the personnel that you have.
“We decided to switch to the wishbone style offense,” said Ludwig. “We are a heavily run team and I prefer to pound the ball. We went from scoring 15 points a game and starting the season 1-3 to averaging nearly 30 points per game and going 4-2 over the last six games.”
Ludwig joked about people telling him that he now had one year as Lake Placid Head Coach and that he had one year left. Ludwig confirmed that he would be back for his second season and also planned to be the Head Coach long after that.