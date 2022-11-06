NAPLES – The Lake Placid Green Dragons (5-5) ended their regular season with a one-sided 40-8 road win over the Neumann Celtics (4-5). The win propelled the Green Dragons to a 500 season and the first time they have won five games since the 2018-2019 season.

“We had a 12-0 lead at the half” said Lake Placid Head Coach Brandon Ludwig “we had some turnover in that first half, we made some mistakes, we should have scored 50 to 60 points, but overall, it was a good win and got us to five wins.”

