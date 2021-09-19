LAKE PLACID — After weeks of missing players due to COVID-19 and tough losses to phenomenal teams where the Green Dragons were underdogs, Lake Placid showed what they are capable of during Friday night’s game against the Discovery Spartans. It was not ideal playing conditions with a downpour at the start of the game resulting in several bad snaps, the game ending a little early due to a fight on the field and the Green Dragons receiving questionable flags for sideline infractions that resulted in players standing on the track instead of the sideline. The Lake Placid Greens Dragons battled through the adversity to defeat the Discovery Spartans, 28-6, boosting their record to 2-2 for the season.
“I knew once we got our guys back we would be OK,” Lake Placid Coach Carl White said. “Now we have to keep them healthy. We still have five out and when we get them back we will have more depth. I know what this team is capable of, I know what they can do and we just have to give them time. We have to be patient with them; they are babies, we have a lot of freshmen out there right now. If you look out there at any given time, there are are six freshmen out there. They are athletic as all get out but they are still freshmen so we have to be patient, let them grow and let them develop. This group is going to be special.”
In the first quarter, the Green Dragons ended up punting after their first drive and the Spartans were on their own 2-yard line. With 8:02 left in the first, Lake Placid’s Wyatt Hines and Lazavion Brown broke through Discovery’s offense and sacked the quarterback in the Spartan end zone for a safety putting Lake Placid on the board, 2-0.
During the Spartans’ next drive, quarterback Joben Krzeminski passed deep to Taden Krzeminski for a touchdown. The mighty Green Dragon defense blocked the extra point attempt making the score 6-2.
With only :21.4 seconds left in the first quarter, the Green Dragons were back on their own 46. Quarterback Hines handed the ball off to Keveun Mason, who pushed passed defenders, cut through the middle, made his way to the right down the sideline and into the end zone for an impressive 54-yard touchdown. Lake Placid went for the two-point conversion but were stop by the Spartans making the score 8-6.
“Defensively, we did awesome,” added White. “For them to hold the Spartans’ offense to six points is amazing. It is unreal. Hats off to Coach Stephens and his defense. They did fantastic, worked hard all week and it payed off. Hines did great. His job is to manage the game and it did get sloppy at the end but he did great. I’m disappointed on the turnovers and dropped balls, but we will learn from it. We will get that fixed, but the sky is the limit for these guys.”
The Green Dragons expanded their lead in the second quarter. Lake Placid worked their way up to the Discovery 22-yard line and then handed the ball off to Brown who sliced and diced his way to the Spartan 4 for an 18-yard gain. After a couple of hand offs, Lake Placid found themselves on the 1-yard line. Mason punched through the defense for the Green Dragon touchdown, and the point after reclaimed the lead for Lake Placid, making the score 15-6 with 2:59 left in the first half.
The Spartans tried for a long pass as time was running out in the second quarter but Lake Placid’s Weston Howard leaped into the air and intercepted the ball on the Lake Placid 46-yard line.
“We did pretty well overall,” Weston Howard said. “Our offense was not the best at the beginning and had some rough snaps, but we switched to a different formation trying to fix it. We depended on our defense to hold us down. I had a couple of interceptions and it felt pretty good. It was a definitely a confidence boost for our defense and hopefully our offense, too. I was hoping to get one more drive in on offense but the game was called. I think our team could be good. We got our first two bumps out of the way and now we have our offense back, so I feel like we should be pretty good moving forward. This season I hope to have a Pick-6 every game or at least keep getting interceptions. It is tough knowing this is my senior year. I want to be the best I can be for my senior year and go out with a bang.”
Lake Placid built on that lead on their first drive of the fourth quarter. The Green Dragons were on their own 17 when they gave the ball to Mason, who went down the right side crossing the goal line. A questionable flag was thrown due to a sideline infraction, which resulted in the Green Dragons’ players standing on the track the remainder of the game and a long point after attempt that was missed. But, Lake Placid had a commanding lead of 21-6 with 8:27 left on the clock.
With only 1:08 left in the game, Lake Placid’s Mason intercepted the football in the Green Dragon end zone and ran it an incredible 100 yards for a touchdown and, with the extra point, Lake Placid had an overwhelming 28-6 lead. Mason led the Green Dragons with 271 rushing yards, 100 interception yards for a total of 371 yards and three touchdowns
The Green Dragons weren’t done yet. The Spartans tried for a Hail Mary pass that was intercepted by Howard on the Lake Placid 30-yard line and ran to the Discovery 40. A fight broke out on midfield. Coaches, referees and deputies worked quickly to calm the situation, but the game was called. Lake Placid creamed the Discovery Spartans, 28-6.
“Weston (Howard) is a monster. That kid is one that will stay with it,” explained White. “When you put time and effort into it, you don’t have to be lucky anymore; the work that you put in takes over that and that is what you are seeing in him. That work is paying off. He is contributing every way we can and will go a long way. Freshman (Keveun) Mason is amazing. He had the 100-yard return; he has some legs on him. He is doing special things; he is a humble kid and will do great things.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons will be on the road next week traveling to Glades Day in Belle Glade with a 7 p.m. kickoff.