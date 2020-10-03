AVON PARK – The Avon Park Red Devils and Lake Placid Green Dragons, despite what their season records may indicate (0-7, 2-10 respectively) put on a highly energetic and competitive match Thursday night in which the Green Dragons prevailed in four sets; 25-20, 26-24, 18-25 and 25-23.
“It was so close, it was as close as last time,” said Avon Park Assistant Coach Brianna Roque. “This time, we looked more sound and more controlled. Then we would have moments we did not get back into system and when we don’t, that is when we lose points and fall behind. We had the lead and gave them up when we did not regain control, that was our issue. We did a lot better in passing, setting and kill shot opportunities.”
In the first set, tied at 6, Lake Placid made the first move behind kill shots by Hermonie Boudreau, Taylor Walker and Faith Zahn, a block by McLayne Roebuck and a tap-over by Walker to forge a six point lead at 14-8.
The Green Dragons maintained a 3 to six point through the first set from that point to eventually win 25-20.
The second set seemed to be a continuation of the first as the Green Dragons jumped to a 5-1 lead. Avon Park fought back to three points a 9-6 before the Red Devils pieced together a 9-1 run behind the service of Jenny Wirries and Cassidy Conner, a block shot by Makenzie Thomas and kill shots by Emilie Mason to take a 16-10 lead.
Lake Placid did not fold, slowly chipping away at the Red Devil lead, reducing it to two at 20-18 and tying the game at 22.
Avon Park went ahead 24-22 and had two opportunities to win, but Lake Placid gained momentum behind a block by Jenna Walker and Roebuck and scored four consecutive points to outlast the Red Devils 26-24 to take a two set lead.
The third set again had Lake Placid taking a quick 3-0, Avon Park responded with an 8-1 run behind the service of Mason. As before, Lake Placid chipped away at the Red Devils 8-4 lead, evening the set at 11.
The Red Devils did not falter, answering Lake Placid with a 7-2 run highlighted by a kill shot by Mason, a tap-over by Skyler Navarro and a push to the back-court by Daneris Mercado propelled Avon Park’s lead back to five, 18-13.
Avon Park extended their lead and won the third set 25-18.
Avon Park looked to even the match at two sets apiece taking a 15-8 lead in the fourth set. Lake Placid answered with nine straight points to take a 17-15 lead.
The two teams battled to a 23-23 tie before Lake Placid scored the final two points to win the set 25-23 and the match 3-1.
“The things we have been working on, we did,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Charlotte Bauder. “Between Tuesday night to tonight, we are showing growth, which is important. We did some great things, made some great passes, I am proud on how we are starting to come together. We are starting to gel right when we need to and I am excited about that. Our passes were much better, which made it easier to set the ball.”
“Avon Park was scrappy tonight," added Bauder. "They picked up on some things we were doing and we had to adjust to that, but I am really pleased that when the going got tough we did not shut down.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons will host the Frostproof Bulldogs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Avon Park Red Devils will travel to Sebring to take on the Blue Streaks on Thursday starting at 7 p.m.