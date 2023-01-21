LAKE PLACID — The Green Dragons celebrated their seniors with a bang.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons (13-4) blew out Cape Coral Christian School (0-5) 85-41 Thursday night. It was a great way to honor seniors Lazavion Brown and Devin Brown on a night dedicated to them. Head Coach Brandon Lykes called it “one last hurrah” for the duo.
It might be a little odd to schedule a senior night with two weeks (and three home games) left in the schedule. But there was a purpose behind it for Lykes. He knows how crucial the final stretch is so having it done early can allow his team to lock in.
And the evening almost didn’t come to fruition. Lake Placid had a game scheduled but it needed to be moved. Thus, the Green Dragons called on Cape Coral Christian to help fill the gap. Lykes was gracious that the school obliged.
The pair of seniors took over the game. They combined for 73 points on 33-for-59 shooting from the field. Devin even earned his first career double-double with 33 points and 12 rebounds. All other players combined to go 5-for-10 with the leader out of that group being Ezekiel Daley with seven points on 3-for-5.
Lykes said it was absolutely the plan to let the seniors lead the way on the court. He wanted them to have a good night.
And that started from the outset. The Green Dragons outs-scored the Crusaders 26-5 in the first quarter with the Browns accounting for the 24 points including the final 16. Although they only posted 12 in the second quarter, the Green Dragons turned it on after halftime. Lake Placid put up 24 and 23 in the next two quarters. Not to mention the seniors scored every point of the final eight minutes.
The Green Dragons cruised to a blow-out win.
One encouraging sign was the team’s three-point shooting. Thursday night was a season-high mark with seven made triples on 23 attempts. Though it only allotted to 30 percent, the team’s percentage for the season prior to that game was 27 percent while averaging about two makes per game. Lykes called it a plus to see that happen.
Four of those came from Lazavion, one of the team’s leading scorers. He finished with 40 points, grabbed six rebounds, dished seven assists and picked up two steals.
“He’s been coming on late,” Lykes said. “Starting to get a little hot. So it’s great to see the ball going in when it leaves his hand.”
Now, Lake Placid will prepare for its stretch run before hitting the postseason. They’ll face several teams around .500 while finishing the season out against teams like Palmetto Ridge that is currently at 13-2 and Jordan Christian Prep that has a 17-5 record.
They’ll start that with a home matchup against Hardee Friday night. Results for that contest were not available at press time.