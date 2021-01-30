SEBRING – The Lake Placid Green Dragons exacted a little revenge by beating the Sebring Blue Streaks 5-1 on Thursday night at Fireman’s Field in Sebring. Sebring had beaten Lake Placid in their two previous meetings; 4-2 and 2-0.
With the win, the Green Dragons improved to 7-10-1 on the season as the Blue Streaks fall to 8-7-1.
“During the season, Sebring beat us twice,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Lindsey McCabe. “So this being the last time we play them and to get the win shows how much we have grown, so I am genuinely proud of our team to get the win.”
Also, noticeably different, was the style of play was more aggressive and physicality by both teams, which McCabe addressed.
“When you play a team that is pretty even to us, it gets that way,” explained McCabe. “There is a little bit more aggression, but there was not anything bad, it was clean on both sides. It was a good aggression if that is a thing. Aggression can be a good thing, but working together I will take over that anytime. When the ball moves and it is connecting to our players and we are getting goals out of it, I am a happy coach.”
Lake Placid scored twelve minutes into the first half when Ana Cortes broke up the middle past the Sebring defenders, Cortes took the shot from ten yards out to the left side of the goal as the Sebring goaltender came out to defend, giving the Green Dragons a 1-0 lead.
Six minutes later, 18 minutes into the first half, Sebring tied the game at one when Jenna Murphy booted a shot from 30 yards out in the center of the field to reach the back of the goal on the right side past the attempted block by the Lake Placid goalkeeper.
Lake Placid retook the lead at the 22 minute mark when Morgan Miller made a 20 yard cross pass from the right side to Juana Gonzalez, a few yards from the left side of the goal to make the score 2-1 to put the Green Dragons back on top.
The Green Dragons would take a 3-1 lead into the half, after taking several shots on goal on a corner kick, Morgan Miller took a shot that glanced off the Sebring goalkeepers hands to land inside the net at the 28 minute mark for the score.
Lake Placid added two more goals in the second half, both by Gonzalez. The first occurred two minutes into the second half when Gonzalez maneuvered the ball past two Sebring defenders and took a shot ten yards out over the Sebring goalkeeper to make the score 4-1.
Gonzalez completed the hat trick 13 minutes into the second half on a 15 yard penalty kick after Sebring was called for handball to make the final score 5-1 as neither team scored the final 27 minutes of the game.
Districts playoffs start next week with Sebring hosting the Heritage Panthers (5-8-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Lake Placid will start the playoffs at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. against New Dimensions.