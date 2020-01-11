The Lake Placid Green Dragons hosted the Frostproof Bulldogs on Thursday night. The Green Dragons defeated the Bulldogs earlier in the season 4-0 in Class 3A-District 6 play. Lake Placid did not disappoint the hometown crowd on Senior Night as they took the match 6-2.
Head Coach Alix Jolicoeur brought his Green Dragon team into the game with a 7-1-2 record. The Frostproof Bulldogs came into the game with a 4-4 record.
Lake Placid was able to get on the scoreboard first when Sam Troutman rushed goalie Miguel Lopez and scored at the 31:33 mark.
Omar Resendiz pushed past the defense and beat Lopez to put the Green Dragons up 2-0.
Not to be outdone, Oby Vega found the back of the net at the 19:17 mark putting the Green Dragons into commanding lead of 3-0.
Frostproof answered with Ervin Callejas scoring with 5:45 left in the half. The teams headed to the locker room at halftime with the Dragons up 3-1.
Right out of the gate, Sam Troutman beat Lopez increasing Lake Placid’s lead to 4-1.
The Bulldogs had a chance to get a goal at the 27:06 mark. A penalty was called inside the box, and Frostproof’s Callejas is called upon to shoot. Callejas was successful and Frostproof cut the deficit to 4-2.
Troutman scored on the Bulldogs for his third goal of the night and completed the hat trick putting the Green Dragons up 5-2.
“I thought he (Troutman) played amazingly well tonight,” said Jolicoeur. “Not only on offense but on defense.”
In the waning minutes, the Green Dragons Daniel Andino scored expanding the Green Dragons lead to 6-2. Andino received a yellow card after the play because of his exuberant celebration of a much-desired goal.
“It was Senior Nnight and I thought it was a well-played game,” said Jolicoeur. “The boys were able to move the ball around and obviously, we were taking a lot of shots. It gives you the opportunity to score goals.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons play three games next week and hope to keep the winning momentum going.
Lake Placid will travel to DeSoto to take on the Bulldogs on Monday with a 7:30 p.m. start. Then they turn around to host the Clewiston Tigers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Green Dragons will finish the week against county rivals the Avon Park Red Devils on Thursday starting at 7:30 p.m.