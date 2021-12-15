LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons rolled past the Avon Park Red Devils in a Class 3A-District 9 matchup by a final score of 5-1. The Red Devils have been unable to conquer the Green Dragons in their attempt at dominating the area. Avon Park has defeated Sebring, Frostproof, Moore Haven and other schools around Highlands County but have yet to be able to outmatch Lake Placid. This victory raises the Green Dragons record to 6-1-1 on the season and their district record is a flawless 3-0. Avon Park’s record falls to 3-4 for the season and 1-2 in district play.
“It was a team effort and win,” said Lake Placid Coach Alix Jolicoeur. “I am very pleased, every single one of them stepped up and tonight was Senior Night so it was a very important night for us. My keeper (Eliazar Palacios) really stood out to me. He almost kept a clean sheet and had about seven saves. This is a district game so it was very important to us. We trained very hard so we could come out here on our home turf and do our best to win this rivalry game.”
The Lake Placid Green Dragons celebrated their seven seniors on varsity and five on JV before the varsity game kicked off.
Lake Placid jumped into the lead early with a shot from the right side that was sent by Adrian Mojica to give the Green Dragons a 1-0 lead with 27:39 left in the first half.
With 12:34 left in the first half Lake Placid’s Mojica was tripped and was awarded a direct kick. Avon Park’s keeper, Wesley Hair, dove in attempt to block but the ball went sailing into the net increasing Lake Placid’s lead to 2-0.
Avon Park’s Alejandro Hernandez received a penalty kick that was saved by Lake Placid keeper, Eliazasr Palacios to keep the Red Devils scoreless.
The Green Dragons encroached upon the Red Devils goal, Avon Park’s Kevaughn Salkey attempted to boot the ball away but accidentally scored for Lake Placid increasing the Green Dragons’ lead to 3-0 with less than two minutes left in the first half.
Avon Park came out strong in the second half. A little under five minutes into the half Avon Park’s Carlos Sosa launched the ball from the left side past the Lake Placid keeper to narrow the deficit and avoid the shutout.
“I was pleased because I felt we put together some good things but too many things went wrong,” said Avon Park Coach Joshua Virkler. “Sometimes you have games like that where you have one too many mistakes that cost you a goal. I felt we got on the wrong end of a bad penalty call there but that is just one goal out of five and we managed to score a goal on ourselves. You hate when you give up goals that you shouldn’t.”
With 27:20 left in the game, Avon Park’s keeper came out in attempt to take the ball away from Lake Placid’s Mojica but Mojica capitalized on the opportunity and kicked the ball over the keeper’s head. The ball sailed into the open net furthering Lake Placid’s lead to 4-1. The Green Dragon’s Placios, Edvin Reyes and Mojica each took three shots on goal.
Lisandro Tovar took a shot from the right side for Lake Placid that squeezed past the Avon Park goalie and widened the gap to 5-1 with 22:25 left in the match. Avon Park’s goalkeeper, Hair, made eight saves and allowed five goals. The Red Devils were led by Bryan Sanchez who took five shots on goal.
“I was really pleased with the guys in the second half I told them to come back and be much more solid in defense and push the ball forward,” explained Virkler. “We gave up three in the first half but then it was a 2-1 second half that I felt was vastly improved. I am really proud of the guys for toughening up and held their own against them. David (Najera-Guzman), Frederik Grabner and goalie Wesley (Hair) really stood out to me. Wesley has had a couple of big games for us and this game he had a couple of big one-on-one stops that kept us from going further behind.”
The Avon Park Red Devils were unable to rally and fell to the Lake Placid Green Dragons, 5-1. The Sebring Blue Streaks (0-6-1) hosted the Avon Park Red Devils Tuesday night with results unavailable at press time. Friday the Red Devils will be on the road to take on the Fort Meade Miners at 7:30 p.m.
Lake Placid traveled to LaBelle Tuesday night to take on the Cowboys with results unavailable at press time. The Green Dragons will host the DeSoto Bulldogs on Monday starting at 7:30 p.m.