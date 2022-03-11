LAKE PLACID — In a group of matches indicative of how far both teams have come, Lake Placid boys tennis came out victorious over Avon Park Monday evening.
The Green Dragons went 5-2 overall to take the contest from the Red Devils thanks to a 4-1 showing in singles play while they split a pair of doubles matches. According to Lake Placid Coach Nick Yacoboni, the Green Dragons are halfway through the season and already matched the team’s win total from the previous two years combined.
In an attempt to avoid any delays or cancellations from possible rain, both squads agreed to play pro sets. This meant both singles and doubles players participated in one-set matches with the first to win eight games claiming victory.
Avon Park’s Kent Clark edged out Rhett Holton by a score of 8-6 in a contested battle of No. 1s. Avon Park girls coach Kathryn Welch, who oversaw the Red Devil boys on Monday, said it was an evenly matched contest with both playing tough.
Meanwhile, Lake Placid’s Tristan Davis also saw a test from Kennette Esquilin of Avon Park in No. 2 singles. However, he pulled out the victory 8-4. According to Yacoboni, Davis is now 5-2 on the season.
Lake Placid won the rest of the singles matches by a wide margin. Tyler Baker defeated Eric Marquez 8-0 in No. 3 play. No. 4 Keith Sigrist won over Jaden Bonilla 8-3. Then No. 5 Ohm Patel beat Alex Hernandez 8-1.
Doubles play kicked off with the No. 2 match. Lake Placid’s Baker and Davis faced off against Avon Park’s Bonilla and Edu Tolentino. The Lake Placid pair pitched a shutout as they defeated Bonilla and Tolentino 8-0.
Green Dragons’ Holton and Sigrist teamed up against Red Devils’ Clark and Esquilin. The Avon Park duo proved effective as they took the No. 1 doubles matchup 8-1.
“They have definitely improved a lot,” Welch said of Avon Park’s No. 1 doubles pair. “And they work really well together. (They) communicate and make sure that they’re there for each other, when it’s needed, as backup.”
Both coaches were complimentary of how far their teams have come from the beginning of the season to now just at the midway point.
“All of them have just done a wonderful job progressing and making sure they’re at practice and doing what is needed,” Welch said of the boys team.
“These guys work extremely hard on the courts, they practice between five to six days a week,” Yacoboni said. “But in the classroom, they’re even more amazing. As a team, cumulative GPA, they’re looking at over a 3.5 and four of our six guys are taking college classes. So it’s really easy to be proud of them.”