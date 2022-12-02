LAKE PLACID — For one team it was a step in the right direction. For another, it was one backward.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons varsity boys soccer (1-1-3) defeated cross-county rival Sebring Blue Streaks (1-4) Tuesday night. A strong, seven-goal second half propelled the Green Dragons over the visiting Blue Streaks.
Sebring grabbed the lead early off a set piece. A foul on a Joshua Acosta attack credited the Blue Streaks with a free kick near the penalty box. They opted for Sebring senior Rafael Rimoldi to take it.
His shot was turned away by the Green Dragon defense but in came Alex Morales-Salvador who played the deflection and snuck it in by Lake Placid goalkeeper Ryan Hutzenlaub for a 1-0 Blue Streaks lead within the first 10 minutes of the game.
“It was a great strike,” Sebring coach James Ashley said. “He one-time banged it to the side, low corner of the goal and it was a great finish.”
Lake Placid, trying out a new defensive formation, had chances to tie. One shot clanged off the crossbar near the 13th minute. Others were turned away from an aggressive Sebring defense.
However, the Green Dragons did break through. Edson Becerra rocketed a ball by Sebring goalie Angel Gonzalez for the equalizer. Both teams played to a stalemate for the next 20 minutes of the half.
According to Lake Placid coach Alix Jolicoeur, the Green Dragons were having a bit of trouble with the new strategy and thus went back to their usual formation for the second 40 minutes. And boy did that seem to be a welcome change.
The Green Dragons netted three goals within the first seven minutes of the second half for a 4-1 advantage.
Matteo Orozco had the go-ahead goal early in the second half while Edvin Reyes put in two straight. Reyes’s first goal came when a Lake Placid corner kick careened off the head of a Sebring defender. Reyes played it in the air and fired it by Gonzalez for the 3-1 lead.
Later, Reyes found the ball after it was played off two straight headers. He sprinted to the left side of the box and shot to the far right on the ground for his second goal.
It was his first-multi goal game of the season while also picking up his first two assists of the year too.
“He’s a tremendous player and a very fast player,” Jolicoeur said of Reyes. “And he’s had many chances and I was glad to see that he was able to capitalize on those chances tonight.”
The Green Dragons added on four more goals with one each from underclassmen Aaron Mojica and Seth Troutman as well as two from senior Adrian Mojica.
Jolicoeur said it was good to get in the win column and play well despite being off for so long due to Thanksgiving break. Especially after Lake Placid started the season with three straight draws followed by a 7-4 loss to DeSoto. The Green Dragons’ head man believed Tuesday could help them right the ship.
Meanwhile, Ashley said his team in the second half got away from what it was doing in the first 40 minutes. They stopped marking the ball and left the Lake Placid midfielders with too much space to receive passes. Ashley hoped the performance wouldn’t bleed into the Blue Streaks’ game against DeSoto on Thursday.
While the results of that game were unavailable as of press time, Lake Placid will be at home again Friday night against the Okeechobee Brahmans. Sebring will be at home against Booker on Dec. 6.