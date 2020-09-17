AVON PARK – The first swim meet of the year at Avon Park featured the Red Devils at their home pool as they hosted the Sebring Blue Streaks and the Lake Placid Green Dragons on Tuesday night.
In the first meet with the COVID-19 restrictions, events progressed fairly smoothly as swimmers and parents were ushered in and out of the pool area in between events. The major difference was what lanes the swimmers were in, normally the fastest are in the middle of the pool, due to current circumstances, swimmers swam next to their teammates, which meant that the potential of the fastest swimmers may have been on the outside lanes.
Lake Placid finished first in both the boys and girls, which gave them the overall win in team points. The Green Dragon Girls scored 136, edging out Sebring by 13 points at 123 and Avon Park tallied 67.
The Lake Placid boys notched 139 points to outpaced the Blue Streaks, who posted 109 and the Red Devils scored 81.
Overall combined scores had Lake Placid at 275, Sebring 232 and Avon Park with 148.
“We are doing really well,” said Avon Park Head Coach Tracy Lee. “We have a young team and there is a lot of competition out here and we will be swimming against these guys again in a couple of weeks. It’s fun, it’s fun to be out here and we are happy to have a season.”
Overall, Lake Placid won 15 events with 11 finishing second and six in third. Sebring won six events, 14 finishing second and four in third. The Red Devils won one event, two second place finishes and 11 in third place.
Winners of the events are as follows:
200 Medley Relay: Girls – Sebring – Meagan Glisson, Jenson DeWitt, Sophia Kogelschatz, Kyara Chambers – 2:10.25. Boys – Lake Placid – Mathan Feagley, Peyton Ming, Tyler Baker, Daniel Mauden – 1:49.68.
200 Freestyle: Girls – Lake Placid — Chelsea Leblanc – 2:25.46. Boys –Sebring — Seth Hagen – 2:27.97.
200 Indiviual Medley: Girls – Sebring -Sophia Kogelschatz – 2:39.47. Boys – Sebring – Tyler Baker – 2:14.18.
50 Freestyle: Girls – Sebring — Meagan Glisson – 28.12. Boys – Sebring – Mason Griffin – 24.02.
100 Butterfly: Girls – Avon Park – Hollie Myers – 1;20.62. Boys – Sebring – Peyton Ming – 51.81.
100 Freestyle: Girls – Sebring – Sophia Kogelschatz – 1:00.86. Boys – Lake Placid – Tyler Baker – 53.33.
500 Freestyle: Girls – Lake Placid – Isabella Campbell – 7:23.85. Boys – Lake Placid – Will Waldron – 6:27.88.
100 Breaststroke: Girls – Lake Placid – Jaida Goodyear – 1:23.67. Boys – Lake Placid – Daniel Maulden – 1:17.59.
100 Backstroke: Girls – Sebring – Meagan Glisson – 1:10.67. Boys – Lake Placid – Peyton Ming – 54.91.
Lake Placid swept the relays in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle.
Avon Park won the boys 1 meter diving as Dorian Taylor posted a score of 161.25. Rilian Smith captured the girls 1 meter diving with a score of 233.70, edging out teammate Emma Rowe who finished second with a score of 217.35.
“We are very happy,” stated Sebring Boys Head Coach Greg Smith. “We ran some time trials last Friday and some of the kids have posted better times already tonight.”
“We see a lot of potential out of these kids already,” added Smith. He also noted that the more experienced swimmers were able to maintain during the break and they are helping the younger swimmers.
The Avon Park Red Devils will host Sebring and Lake Placid again on Thursday, Sept. 24.