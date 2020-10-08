LAKE PLACID — With districts right around the corner, healthy competition between friendly rivals can set the momentum for the Lake Placid Green Dragons and the Avon Park Red Devils swim teams as they prepare for the postseason.
The Green Dragons beat the Red Devils on Tuesday night in Lake Placid with an overall team score 385-218. The Lake Placid girls out-pointed the Red Devils to win 209-94 and the Green Dragon boys edged past the Red Devils 176-124.
Winners of the events are as follows:
Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay: Lake Placid 2:09.17; Racheal Peitz, Jaida Goodyear, Chloe Leblanc and Chelsea Leblanc.
Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay: Lake Placid 1:49.35; Peyton Ming, Keith Sigrist, Tyler Baker and Daniel Maulden.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle: Kendal Lambert, Avon Park 2:26.51. Lake Placid’s Reagon Lightsey shaved over 10 seconds off her time to finish third at 2:29.91.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle: Ethan VonMerveldt, Lake Placid 2:14.32.
Girls 200 Yard Individual Medley: Karis Register, Lake Placid 2:55.9. Lake Placid’s Lily Stam posted a time of 2:59.03 to finish second in her first seed time in this event.
Boys 200 Yard Individual Medley: Nathan Feagley, Lake Placid 2:41.77 2:41.87. Avon Park’s Kye Pollard dropped nearly three seconds to finish second at 2:43.58.
Girls 50 Yard Freestyle: Top 3: Chelsea Leblanc, Lake Placid 27.26; Jaida Goodyear, Lake Placid 28.45 and Hollie Myers of Avon Park at 29.16.
Boys 50 Yard Freestyle: Top 3: Tyler Baker, Lake Placid 23.79; Daniel Maulden, Lake Placid 24.49 and Jackson Barben, Avon Park 25.13.
Girls 1 meter Diving: Top 2: Chloe Leblanc, Lake Placid 149.95; Madison Talley, Avon Park 148.05.
Boys 1 meter Diving: Top 2: Dorian Taylor, Avon Park 146.90; Reeve Moulds, Avon Park 106.50.
Girls 100 Yard Butterfly: Chloe Leblanc, Lake Placid 1:14.17.
Boys 100 Yard Butterfly: Peyton Ming, Lake Placid 50.98.
Girls 100 Yard Freestyle: Chelsea Leblanc, Lake Placid 1:02.90. Notable improvements include Avon Park’s Kendal Lambert posting a time of 1:06.36 to finish second. Lake Placid’s Ashlynn Cole cutting 13 second off her time Avon Park Katiana slicing her time by ten seconds.
Boys 100 Yard Freestyle: Daniel Maulden, Lake Placid 56.01.
Girls 500 Yard Freestyle: Hollie Myers, Avon Park 6:28.71.4
Boys 500 Yard Freestyle: Will Waldron, Lake Placid 6:11.50.
Girls 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Lake Placid 1:53.45: Reagan Lightsey, Jaida Goodyear, Rachel Peitz and Chelsea Leblanc.
Boys 200 Yard Freestyle Relay: Lake Placid 1:35.70: Peyton Ming, Ethan VonMerveldt, Daniel Maulden and Tyler Baker.
Girls 100 Yard Backstroke: Reagan Lightsey, Lake Placid 1:16.69.
Boys 100 Yard Backstroke: Peyton Ming, Lake Placid 58.34.
Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke: Jaida Goodyear, Lake Placid 1:21.90.
Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke: David Mulero, Avon Park 1:20.00. Lake Placid’s Wil Waldron cut 18 seconds off his best recorded time to finish second at 1:21.12.
Girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Lake Placid 4:31.24: Brooke Moon, Karis Register, Chloe Leblanc and Reagan Lightsey.
Boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay: Avon Park 3:57.19: Jackson Barben, Kent Clark, Will Barben and Josh Fairless.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons will hit the road this Friday and Saturday to participate in the Hardee Invitational with Diving taking place on Friday at 5 p.m. and swimming on Saturday at 8 a.m.