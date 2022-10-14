LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons went toe-to-toe with their cross-county rivals, the Avon Park Red Devils, Tuesday night at the Bill Ross Memorial Gymnasium. For the Green Dragons, this was their last game of the regular season. Though the Red Devils gave it their all in the Class 4A-District 8 match, they were unable to take a set, losing to the Green Dragons 3-0 with scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-19.

“It is always nice when we win and winning a district game is great because it sets us up a little bit where we are, standing wise,” Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder said. “We were pretty consistent and our serving was better than our last game. We had a few errors tonight, but they regrouped and pushed through.

