LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Green Dragons went toe-to-toe with their cross-county rivals, the Avon Park Red Devils, Tuesday night at the Bill Ross Memorial Gymnasium. For the Green Dragons, this was their last game of the regular season. Though the Red Devils gave it their all in the Class 4A-District 8 match, they were unable to take a set, losing to the Green Dragons 3-0 with scores of 25-18, 25-16 and 25-19.
“It is always nice when we win and winning a district game is great because it sets us up a little bit where we are, standing wise,” Lake Placid Coach Charlotte Bauder said. “We were pretty consistent and our serving was better than our last game. We had a few errors tonight, but they regrouped and pushed through.
Avon Park came out strong in the first set taking a 7-2 lead that included two aces by Isabela Torres and a single ace by Jenny Wirries. Unfortunately, that would be the last time Avon Park held the lead in the first set. The Green Dragons pulled ahead with a five-point run served by Brooke Walker, which included two aces and a couple long volleys. The run was stopped by Avon Park’s Madi Cornell, who tapped the ball over the net for a point bringing the score to 15-12. Lake Placid expanded their lead a short time later with a 3-1 run with Emily Tharp at the line serving. The Green Dragons held off the Red Devils to win the first set 25-18.
In set two, the Red Devils stayed close to Lake Placid who had a 6-5 advantage. The Green Dragons rocketed ahead with a six-point run with Brooke Walker serving. Brooke Walker made two aces on the long run. Lake Placid continued to build their lead and Avon Park took a chunk out of that lead with a three-point run served by Wirries cutting the deficit to 18-11 but the Red Devils were unable to surpass the Green Dragons who went on to win the set, 25-16.
“We have gotten progressively better over the last few years,” explained Avon Park Coach Brianna Roque. “I was looking forward to this game because I wanted to see the girls compete, which they did, but it is so hard for us to finish games. Our biggest thing is their mental toughness. When the other team reaches 20, 22 we get crushed and fold. That is the biggest issue I’m trying to tweak in a small amount of time with districts coming up because if they can get through that and close out games and finish strong, we have a good outlook for the end of the season.”
The mighty Red Devils were not going down without a fight. Avon Park started the third set strong with a three-point run served by Wirries. Lake Placid quickly claimed the lead with a three-point run of their own with Hadley Whitehurst at the line putting the Green Dragons on top, 5-4. The Red Devils reclaimed the lead with a 3-1 run that included an ace delivered by Cornell. The Green Dragons came roaring back when Hermonie Boudreau went to the line and served up an eight-point run bringing the score to 15-9. Avon Park continued to battle and closed the gap with Cornell delivering three kill shots and a pair of dinks but the Green Dragons went on to win the set 25-19 and the set 3-0.
The Green Dragons were led by Brooke Walker with 13 kills, 10 digs and 5 aces. Boudreau made a team high 13 digs while Jenna Walker made 11 digs and 17 assists.
Avon Park’s top contributors were Madi Cornell, Brenna Elder, Aliany Zavala and Jenny Wirries. Cornell led the way with 23 digs, 13 blocks, 9 kills and an ace. Elder added 5 kills and 7 digs while Zavala made 25 digs and a kill. Wirries contributed 4 digs, 4 blocks, 3 aces and a kill.
“We are feeling pretty good with districts coming up,” Bauder said. “We were doing really well before the storm (Hurricane Ian) but we haven’t been in gym much since then and have really only been playing games since. It will be nice to have the rest of the days off to get some practice time in. Then we get back to it next week.”
The Green Dragons regular season came to an end with a winning record of 14-7 and a district record of 3-2. Lake Placid is seeded in third out of eight teams and will host the Mulberry Panthers in the first round of the Class 4A-District 8 tournament on Monday, Oct. 17 at 7 p.m. Avon Park (seeded fifth) will be on the road for the first round of the tournament and will take on the Discovery Spartans on Monday at 7 p.m. But first Avon Park hosted the Hardee Wildcats Thursday night with results unavailable as of press time.