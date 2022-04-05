LAKE PLACID — Fans witnessed a marathon ball game full of drama Friday night.
Lake Placid varsity softball (8-6) grabbed a much-needed 8-7 win in 11 innings over the Clewiston Tigers (2-10). A walk-off squeeze bunt by Kaidence Ruelas made the difference in the contest.
It provided a great rebound victory after a pair of two-run losses to Frostproof on Tuesday and Bishop Verot on Thursday.
“Today was just energy,” Lake Placid Coach Gus Diez said. “Even as bad as we did, some plays that were just really bad, they fought through it. They were cheering (and) they were loud the whole time.”
The Green Dragons took a 7-6 lead on a three-run blast home run from Kaylee Underwood in the bottom of the sixth. With Ruelas on the mound in relief, Lake Placid seemed poised to get the win in regulation.
But a massive error allowed the leadoff hitter to reach and advance all the way to third. A groundout to Lilly Canevari scored the run and knotted up the game.
Both teams then traded scoreless frames over the next few frames after Lake Placid failed to get the walk-off in the bottom of the seventh.
Green Dragons’ center fielder Jenna Gutierrez got the 11th going with a hard-hit single up the middle, her fourth hit of the day. After Canevari popped up to center field, Jillian Garduno advanced Gutierrez to second on a bunt fielder’s choice.
Both runners moved up on a double steal with Ruelas at the dish. On the first pitch to her, Ruelas squared around and pushed the ball up the first base line. Clewiston’s catcher Veronica Avalos fielded and threw down to first but it went wide, scoring Gutierrez for the walk-off.
Diez said he went with the squeeze play based on who was in the circle and at the plate. Clewiston’s reliever threw softer than its starter and Ruelas hadn’t exactly been making great contact in her at-bats.
“At that point, it’s like if she lays it down and she lays it down far enough we were going to send her no matter what,” Diez said. “It was going to be one foot one way or another, It was either going to hurt us or was going to help us and it helped us.”
The Green Dragons really had to power through this game seeing as the team had just nine players available for what was Lake Placid’s fourth game of the week. And it just happened to go 11 innings, the longest game Diez ever coached.
Diez essentially had no subs and only two pitchers available in Garduno and Ruelas. But he applauded his players’ resiliency and energy, especially the pair of freshmen he put in the circle.
Both had some struggles early on in their appearances whether dealing with errors or working around a tight strike zone.
Garduno allowed five runs but limited damage when it came and kept her team within striking distance. Opportunities the offense took advantage of to tie or take the lead.
In her first inning of work, Ruelas hit a batter then gave up an RBI triple for Clewiston to extend its lead. Then in the seventh she couldn’t work around the leadoff error.
However, she was nails the rest of the way. She accumulated four of her seven strikeouts in the final three innings, faced 15 batters and dealt with only three runners on base.
“I just had to tell them, ‘You have to believe in yourself. I believe in you. You’ve got to believe in yourself,’” Diez said. “And they came out and they showed me.”
Diez is hoping this game can be a slump buster for the Green Dragons. He couldn’t emphasize more just how different his team’s energy level was compared to other contests. He thinks it really can help them turn a corner.
“This is the first game that we’ve actually played (where) they were all involved in the game and they weren’t (all) sitting down,” Diez said.
The Green Dragons will need to sustain that energy from now on. They are on the road for most of the season’s remainder now with just one home game left on April 7. Lake Placid takes on DeSoto on Monday and Hardee on Wednesday before coming back home for senior night against Mulberry.