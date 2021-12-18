LAKE PLACID — Avon Park Girls Soccer showed signs of improvement while Lake Placid continued its winning ways Tuesday night.
The Green Dragons won their sixth straight game and now sit at 9-1-1 after defeating cross-county rival Avon Park 3-1 Tuesday. They won both games of the season series against the Red Devils.
Lake Placid got on the board first with a long strike from Chelsea LeBlanc. She took a pass and immediately drove up the right side of the penalty box. Down near the corner, she fired a ball to the goal. The shot was just high enough to slip off the hands of Avon Park keeper Jailyn Orellana and into the left side of the net.
Lake Placid Coach Lindsey McCabe called LeBlanc’s shot “beautiful” and said it really set the tone for her team to start the game.
Despite that early goal, Orellana and the Avon Park defense stood up against the constant pressure of the Lake Placid attack for the next 20 minutes. But then Zuleima Barajas got involved.
With 11 minutes left in the first half, Jasmine Vargas set a through ball toward Barajas. Barajas took the pass, sprinted over to the left side of the goalie box and used her left foot to slide the ball in by Orellana for the 2-0 lead.
Barajas then added another with under five minutes to go in the first half. This one in a wackier way. She charged on an Avon Park clear and blocked it with her body. The ball careened off Barajas and to Natalie Velozo.
Velozo settled the ball, made a move and tipped a pass to her fellow forward who took it up the left side and made another great angle shot past Orellana for the 3-0 lead the Green Dragons took into halftime.
“She’s always a finisher,” McCabe said of Barajas. “She’s great when the ball is at her feet and she’s right in front of the goal.”
But those were the only goals Lake Placid would score the rest of the night. The Avon Park defense had a strong second half.
In fact, even with the three goals, Avon Park Coach John Merlo was impressed with how his back line of Ashley Martinez, Erika Chavez, Ayanah Castillo, Joerina Satine and Jameria Montague played Tuesday. And he was especially impressed with Orellana. McCabe agreed the Avon Park defense played quite well and Orellana was definitely the Red Devils’ MVP.
“This is her first time playing goalie,” Merlo said. “She’s a freshman. Having a game like that is outstanding. It’s only gonna make her better. So the future looks really good at goalie.”
Merlo did feel like his offense played better in the second half too. The Red Devils were able to get a goal and a few chances late. Senior Lana Elouard had the goal that cut the deficit to 3-1.
Both McCabe and Merlo were impressed with how far the Red Devils have come. In 2020, the Green Dragons beat them by mercy rule in both contests.
And the Green Dragons are playing good ball this season as well. Winners of six straight and the best record in the county at 9-1-1. Now, they have a chance for revenge against Sebring.
“It’s exciting,” McCabe said. “It feels good to be 9-1-1. We definitely have a tough game on Thursday. That’s our only loss of the season. So now that it’s on home turf, I hope it’s just going to be a different outcome.”
Lake Placid will host Sebring on Thursday and Avon Park takes on Tenoroc at home on Friday.