AVON PARK – The Lake Placid Green Dragons volleyball team (10-4) held off a feisty Avon Park Red Devils team (2-4) for a 3-1 match win on Tuesday night in Avon Park by the scores of 25-17, 21-25, 25-12 and 25-21.

“We have some things we got to work on before we get to district games,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Charlotte Bauder. “We have DeSoto to play this week and we took a hard loss to them the week we beat Sebring, so we got some things we have to do.”

