AVON PARK – The Lake Placid Green Dragons volleyball team (10-4) held off a feisty Avon Park Red Devils team (2-4) for a 3-1 match win on Tuesday night in Avon Park by the scores of 25-17, 21-25, 25-12 and 25-21.
“We have some things we got to work on before we get to district games,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Charlotte Bauder. “We have DeSoto to play this week and we took a hard loss to them the week we beat Sebring, so we got some things we have to do.”
The two teams battled in the first set with Avon Park holding a slight advantage at 12-10 behind an ace by Jenny Wirries and Madison Cornell scoring on a kill shot and a block.
Lake Placid closed the gap to one at 12-11 on a kill shot by Brooke Walker and later took the lead, 13-12, on a push over by Walker that found the void in Avon Park’s defense.
Tied at 13, Lake Placid went on a 12-4 run to win 25-17 as Brooke Walker scored two of the Green Dragons’ last three points on a kill shot down the left side line and a kill shot attempt that went off the Red Devils’ hands for the game winner.
Avon Park came out strong for the second set, holding four point leads twice early in the set at 7-3 and 10-6 highlighted by a block for point by Cornell and a couple of kill shots by Brenna Elder. Avon Park gave up six straight points as the Green Dragons took their first lead, 12-10, and seemingly control of the set.
The Red Devils rallied, with the score 12-11, they rattled off ten straight points behind the service of Liceomariz Rosario-Pagen, who had one ace and a couple of mishits on serve receive. Wirries scored a couple on a kill shot and a push over. Cornell and Rhema Volny also scored on kill shots as Avon Park took a commanding 21-12 lead.
Leading 24-15, Avon Park had difficulty putting the Green Dragons away as they scored six straight before Cornell hit the game winning kill shot to give the Red Devils a 25-21 win in set 2.
“As a coach I see a lot of things to work on,” said Avon Park Head Coach Brianna Roque “but to stand back and watch them, they are doing much better and competing much better. I think we could have had them if we started a little better, psychologically, we are not use to finishing so they psych themselves out. We did take a set and you can see that they are growing up.”
Set three was all Lake Placid as blocks by Paige Person and kill shots by Chloe Mendez built a thirteen point 22-9 lead and Person would hit the game winner with a push over to the middle of the court to give the Green Dragons a third set 25-12 win.
Set four had the two teams deadlocked at 7 before Lake Placid went on a five point run to make the score 12-7 with kill shots by Chloe Mendez and Paige Person. The Green Dragons eventually opened up an eight point lead at 21-13.
Avon Park made a charge as they went on an 8-3 run on a couple of kill shots and a block by Cornell to close the gap to three, 24-21, before Mendez hit the game winner for the Green Dragons to take the set 25-21 and the match 3-1.
Lake Placid will host DeSoto on Thursday in a district matchup. DeSoto won the last meeting.
Avon Park will host Frostproof on Thursday with results unavailable at press time and travel to Clewiston on Friday. Both game are non-district.