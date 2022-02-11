AVON PARK – The Lake Placid Green Dragons boys’ basketball team (12-10) pulled off a minor upset with a 58-56 win over the Avon Park Red Devils (9-13) on Tuesday night in the first round of the Class 3A-District 10 basketball tournament.
Though the Green Dragons came into the game with a better overall record, the Red Devils had beaten Lake Placid in both games they played head to head this year; 63-58 and 59-54, which gave Avon Park the edge to host the first round game.
Lake Placid came out with a fiery intent as they opened up a 9-1 lead, with five by Devin Brown, to start the game. Avon Park answered with an 8-1 run on baskets by William Maloy, Ja’marion Davis, Tyrike Loyd and Jaheem West to cut the Green Dragons lead to 1 at 10-9 before a basket by Lake Placid’s Elijah McGahee to end the first quarter giving Lake Placid a 12-9 lead.
A pair of threes by Avon Park’s Deshawn Lampkin and a bucket by Davis ignited a Red Devil 8-3 run to give them their first lead of the game at 17-15. Lake Placid answered with seven unanswered points to retake the lead at 22-17.
With 3:22 left in the first half, the Red Devils switched the momentum back into their favor with an 11-3 run, highlighted by two three pointers by Loyd, to include one at the buzzer to give Avon Park a three point, 28-25 halftime lead.
The Red Devils were able to expand their lead to six, 35-29 midway through the third quarter before Lake Placid sprinted past the Red Devils with ten consecutive points, four each by Lazavion Brown and Travis Wiggins and two by McGahee to give the Green Dragons a 39-35 lead and held on to a three point, 41-38 lead at the end of three quarters.
The Red Devils fought back, getting within one three separate times before taking a 47-45 lead on Lampkin’s third three pointer of the game and Avon Park would expend that advantage to seven points with four minutes left in the game.
Avon Park appeared to slow down the tempo of the game, which may have done more to help the Green Dragons and the Red Devil offense stalled as Lake Placid scored seven straight to tie the game at 52.
A pair of free throws by Loyd put Avon Park on top with a 1:43 left in the game at 54-52, which was answered by Lake Placid’s Jason Wyland’s two baskets to forge the Green Dragons past Avon Park 56-54 with 33 seconds left and subsequently tied by Avon Park’s Davis with 27 seconds left at 56.
With Lake Placid having the ball, they ran the clock down to near ten seconds before taking a shot and missing. Avon Park had then lost the defensive rebound as the ball rolled out of bounds, giving the ball back to Lake Placid with 9.8 seconds remaining.
Lake Placid’s Brown was fouled with 2.1 seconds left and rose to the occasion by draining both free throws to put the Green Dragons up 58-56.
Avon Park got the ball down court quickly, near the three point arc, but opted to make one more pass instead of taking the shot as time ran out, giving the Green Dragons a 58-56 win.
The Red Devils had four players reach double digits as Davis, Loyd and Lampkin each scored 14 and Myron Ford added 10.
Brown led the Green Dragons with a game high 20 points with Wyland scoring 11 and Wiggins adding 10 in the win.
The Green Dragons faced Santa Fe Catholic (13-12) on the road Wednesday night in the Class 3A-District 10 semifinals. Lake Placid battled until the end and never gave up but unfortunately fell to the Hawks, 85-27, ending the Green Dragons season with a final record of 12-11.