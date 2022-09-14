LAKE PLACID — Highlands County teams are now 0-2 against Okeechobee this season.

Lake Placid varsity volleyball (9-4) lost 3-1 to the Okeechobee Brahmans (9-2) Monday night (25-20, 17-25, 15-25, 14-25). It was definitely not the result the Green Dragons wanted to have in their home debut especially with so many people coming out.

Recommended for you