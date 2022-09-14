LAKE PLACID — Highlands County teams are now 0-2 against Okeechobee this season.
Lake Placid varsity volleyball (9-4) lost 3-1 to the Okeechobee Brahmans (9-2) Monday night (25-20, 17-25, 15-25, 14-25). It was definitely not the result the Green Dragons wanted to have in their home debut especially with so many people coming out.
The match started out favorably for the Green Dragons. A fast-paced first frame full of good volleyball from both squads as they fought to a 5-5 tie over the first 10 points. After a service error tied it up at 8-8 later on, the Brahmans rattled off three straight kills for an 11-8 lead.
It started what ended up being a 6-1 run for a 14-9 Okeechobee lead with the lone Lake Placid point being a kill from Paige Person. But the Green Dragons hung in to keep the score manageable and worked it to a 17-15 score. Then a bevy of Brahman errors plus an ace helped Lake Placid take an 18-17 lead. After an 18-18 tie, the Green Dragons outscored their opponent 7-2, with two of those points coming on Brooke Walker kills, to claim the first set.
But it was all Brahmans in the ensuing sets. In Set 2, Okeechobee built a 6-4 lead then grabbed three straight points on a kill, an attack error and a ball handling mistake. Both teams traded points until the gap narrowed thanks to a Person kill, an attack error and a Jenna Walker kill. But the Brahman offense proved too much as they picked up kills on four straight hits and capped off a 5-0 run with an ace.
Up 18-10, the Brahmans rode their significant lead through some efficiency issues in the later stages of the set to win 25-17.
Okeechobee took another early lead in Set 3 and went on another run in the middle stages of it for a commanding lead and eventually walked away from Set 3 winners 25-15. Lake Placid’s back was against the wall.
And it seemed it didn’t get much better.
Okeechobee opened up Set 4 with a 10-4 lead. After a Lake Placid kill and service error made it 11-5, four straight Brahman points grew the lead to 15-5. Kills from Brooke Walker and Chloe Mendez tried to stop the bleeding but the Okeechobee offense proved too much. The lead increased to 21-9 later on. Despite a rally near the end that included a big block from Maajenay Bryant and Natalie Velozo, Okeechobee eased by with a 25-14 win to take the match.
Lake Placid Head Coach Charlotte Bauder said she was impressed with her team’s play in the beginning but as time wore on the Green Dragons seemed to get a little flat-footed and the energy tapered off.
“I think we died off,” she said. “We stopped talking to each other, we stopped communicating, we made too many errors, we missed way too many serves.”
One thing she pointed out that the team needs to work on as it is past the midpoint of the season is communication on defense. Bauder mentioned how the relationship with the block and those behind it was inconsistent. Sometimes the block would be there but nobody would be in position to dig the ball out or the back row would be ready but the block didn’t appear.
The offense didn’t seem as efficient as it needed to be either.
“We’ve got to adjust that and make sure that our outside hitters are putting the ball away when they need to and our middle hitters pick up the slack when they’re not,” Bauder said. “We just didn’t have a great night hitting.”
One thing Bauder also pointed out was how nice it was to see so many people come out for the first home match of the season. Lake Placid’s match was one of the first events to kick off homecoming week for the school. The Green Dragons even held a Hawaiian-style costume contest.
Bauder has confidence the Green Dragons can get right and rebound from this loss against an Okeechobee team that’s now won six of its last seven matches since Aug. 30. And the Green Dragons will need to as they have two more matches this week.
Lake Placid was on the road to face cross county rival Avon Park Tuesday, results for that were unavailable at press time. But the Green Dragons will be back at home Thursday for a matchup with the DeSoto County Bulldogs.