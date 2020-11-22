LAKE PLACID —The Lake Placid Green Dragons girls basketball team fought hard against the Frostproof Bulldogs on Friday night but came up short, 38-14. Lake Placid struggled through the night, dropping their record to 0-3.
“We are still learning,” said Lake Placid Coach Calvin Sanders. “We do have a young team, but we are in the teaching mode. I have one freshman that stood out tonight, Antranique Felton. She played physical and helped a lot for rebounds. She will shoot the ball. On the positive side, we did score 14 points, which shows improvement from the last games.”
During the first period the Green Dragons only put up three points with a jump shot by Sharalsia McGahee and a free throw courtesy of Antranique Felton. The Bulldogs pulled ahead with a pair of shots and a 3-pointer, building Frostproof’s lead to 7-3.
Lake Placid was unable to score in the second quarter and the Bulldogs expanded their lead to 18-3 going into halftime.
The third quarter, both teams found their groove. Lake Placid added nine points with a layup by Felton and a 3-pointer by Amaya Bivins. Felton and Tanya Walker spent some time at the line where each sank a single free throw. Frostproof furthered their lead until it was an overwhelming 28-12.
The Bulldogs added 10 more points in the fourth period. The Green Dragons only added a single basket by Nevaeh Bonecutter. Overall, Lake Placid tried their best and never gave up. Felton led the Green Dragons with four points.
“We do get a break now but when we come back, we will be practicing on some dribbling and shooting,” added Sanders. “I think I have a good young team that I can coach to play good basketball.”