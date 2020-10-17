LAKE PLACID — Late game surges carried the Lincoln Park Academy Greyhounds past the Lake Placid Green Dragon Thursday night in the Class 4A-District 12 championship game in which the Greyhounds won 3-1; 25-18, 25-20, 18-25 and 25-12.
“Tough loss, though I am not disappointed,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Charlotte Bauder. “They persevered over some things in losing a starter and worrying about a teammate.”
The Green Dragons, despite their youth (only one senior and two juniors on the team), played remarkably well against Lincoln Park Academy, staying even or within range to rally back for most of the match, with the exception of the third game, which they won. The Greyhounds seemed to have knack of stringing together a series of points midway or later in the games to pull away from Lake Placid.
In set one, the Green Dragons held a 8-6 lead, then briefly fell behind the Greyhounds 12-10, only to battle back to retake the lead 13-12 and 14-13. From that point on the Greyhounds went on a 7-2 run to open the biggest lead for either team at 20-16. The Greyhounds finished set one scoring five of the last seven points to win 25-18.
Lake Placid seemed poised to rebound in set two as they fell behind early 5-1 only to go on a 9-2 run to take the lead at 10-7. The Greyhounds responded with eight straight points that was part of a 10-1 run that gave them a 17-11 lead over the Green Dragons.
A spike by Taylor Walker halted the Greyhounds momentum and began to turn in the favor of the Green Dragons as they chipped into the Greyhounds lead, closing the gap to one on a tip by Brooke Walker to make the score 20-19 in favor of the Greyhounds. The Green Dragons fell in the second as the Greyhounds scored on five Lake Placid errors to make the final score 25-20.
Lake Placid showed the potential that has yet to be consistently reached in set three, falling behind briefly 2-3, the Green Dragons stormed past the Greyhounds as Faith Zahn (Lake Placid’s only senior) scored several times on tips and spikes and McLayne Roebuck became a defensive force at the net as Lake Placid built a nine point lead, 20-11. The Greyhounds tried to rally back as the thinly sliced Lake Placid’s lead to 6 at 22-16 before the Green Dragons pulled out the win 25-18.
The Green Dragons were unable to repeat that performance in set four as they became plagued with errors. With the game tied at 5, the Greyhounds with on an 8-1 run to take a 13-6 lead and never slowed as they won game 4, 25-12 and the match 3-1 to become the Class 4A-District 12 champions.
Faith Zahn led the Green Dragons with 12 kills, Taylor Walker followed with 9 and Brooke Walker tallied 6. Zahn and Roebuck were each credited with two blocks. Alanah Hills and Brooke Walker each had 16 digs to lead the Green Dragons and Zulima Barajas and Jenna Walker each getting 13 while Jenna Walker also made 27 assists.
“I thought we would have more momentum going into that fourth game,” added Bauder “but I am proud of them. At the beginning of the season I did not think we would be in the place we are now, they did not give up, I am proud of them.”
Despite the loss, the Green Dragons season still continues though the road will be a tough one next week as they head into regionals. Place, time and opponent TBA.