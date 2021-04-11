LAKE PLACID — It was another loss, but one with a big bright spot, for the Lake Placid Green Dragons. The Green Dragons fell in a lopsided match-up with the Okeechobee Brahman, 31-7, Friday night.
“Tonight, we were up and down,” Lake Placid Coach Jason Holden said. “Overall, I’d say we were better, but there’s still some simple things that we should be doing better.”
Okeechobee got on the board early as Adryauna Baker hauled in a 16-yard strike on third down. After a failed one-point conversion the Brahmans led 6-0.
There was a bright spot for 0-6 Lake Placid. The team didn’t notch its first win but instead recorded its first touchdown of the season.
It came on a little trickery as center, Casey Carlson, threw a short pass to quarterback, Cheyenne Brady. She then weaved through the defense untouched, flags intact and galloped over 60 yards for the score and a successful point after gave Lake Placid a slight 7-6 lead.
“Our team is so young and inexperienced,” Holden said. “The girls are truly just fantastic people. They work hard, they try hard, but their youth is what’s hindering them. They’re doing all they can.”
Lake Placid got the ball back on a fourth down stop thanks to a sack by Romona Beauxis. They couldn’t capitalize on the advantage though as Brady threw an interception two plays later, giving the ball right back to Okeechobee.
The Brahmans dominated the rest of the game. They took a 12-7 lead on just two plays after the interception thanks to a big gain on pass by Hannah Beard to Baker, setting up the touchdown to Beard from Leta Adamo.
Okeechobee extended the lead to 18-7 on an option play to Hailey Quesinberry. Once again, an explosive play on a pass from Beard to Baker set up the score.
Brady was intercepted the next possession and a prolonged drive by the Brahmans pushed it to 24-7 as Baker caught her second touchdown of the day from Leta Adamo.
The Green Dragons forced a punt to start the second half. The ensuing drive saw minimal gains and a fourth-down heave by Brady ended up intercepted. The two teams traded a punt for a pick one more time and Quesinberry scored to make it 31-7 for the game’s final score.
The Brahman offense provided problems for the Green Dragon defense all game as several busted coverages resulted in big plays for Okeechobee. However, Holden said they’re still working on the coverage elements. Most of the girls didn’t know anything about coverage when they started the season.
“They got us on a couple plays on those pitches, on the double option,” Holden said. “But overall, if we were shutting down everything else that we should have been that wouldn’t have been such a factor in the game.”
The other killer for Lake Placid was the interceptions on offense. In total the Green Dragons gave the ball back on six picks. That can be attributed to youth too as Holden was forced to play his backup due to his usual quarterback being out with a concussion.
However, it’s so much better than when they started the season according to Holden.
“Our first couple games, we floated everything,” he said. “That’s something we have really been working on and, when they scramble, not tucking the ball and they’re really improved in that.”
Holden explained it’s a multi-year project before some consistency can be found. He actually pointed out he’s about the sixth coach in the last four years to take over the program. He’s building the team brick by brick as a lot of girls didn’t know the ins and outs of football when it started. There was only one day all season he felt his team didn’t get better.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the girls and their effort and how their work ethic (has been),” he said. “It’s just something just going to take patience.”
Lake Placid’s final home game comes against Liberty on Thursday, April 15.