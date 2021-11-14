ORLANDO – The Lake Placid Green Dragons fell short against the First Academy Royals during Friday night’s Class 3A Regional tournament. The Royals overpowered the Green Dragons 42-7 in a hard-fought battle at Warden Stadium.
“We knew they (First Academy) were going to be physical,” said Lake Placid Coach Carl White. “When you get down early like that you are going to have some issues. We ran into a big back. We have struggled with a big back all year.”
The Royals scored two touchdowns in the first quarter with Terrance Mosley II punching through for a 1-yard touchdown and Will Richards scoring the second on a 7-yard run. Giving First Academy a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“We came out and tried to play our best but things just didn’t work out,” said Ezekiel Daley. “God is the only one that has a plan. I am really proud of my team and I love all of them. We were off a little bit but towards the middle of the season we were getting right. Next year everything will be way better. We are going to workout and start from there to get ready for next season.”
First Academy expanded their lead in the second. Mosley scored a 8-yarder and a long pass to Richards who ran it 30 yards and crossed into the end zone escalating the Royals’ lead to an overwhelming 28-0 with 4:58 left in the first half.
The Royals handed the ball to Adryan Marayne who rolled off of several Green Dragon defenders and into the end zone giving First Academy a devastating 35-0 lead going into halftime.
“We are proud of these guys and if you give them time to develop they will do great things,” said White. “We put a lot of pressure on those guys. We had six or seven freshmen out there at any given time and we put pressure on them. They are still freshmen with freshmen bodies. I think the future is so bright for Lake Placid but they need time to develop. As much as tonight hurts I am glad those young guys felt this so they fight, not feel this way again.”
The Green Dragons would not go down without a fight. The Royals tacked on another touchdown in the third when they handed the ball to Dinari Bennett who ran right and then cut back left to avoid Lake Placid’s defense. Bennett ran the ball 70 yards to rocket their lead to 42-0.
In the fourth quarter the Green Dragons chopped at the Royals lead. Lake Placid took over on downs on their own 44. Keveun Mason ran the ball down the left side pushing off the Royals defense and rushed 56 yards for a Green Dragon touchdown. Anthony Barajas kicked the ball through the uprights to narrow the deficit to 42-7.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons were unable to rally back and fell to the First Academy Royals, 42-7. Unfortunately this loss marks the end of the Green Dragons season.
“They fought until the end,” White said. “It is hard losing our seniors. They have been here since I got here three years ago so we grew up together in a sense. I hurt for those guys and in my opinion they deserved to win and they worked hard for it. To see the looks on their faces is tough. I wish there is something I could have done more. We love them and wish them the best.”