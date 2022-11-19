SEBRING – The Lake Placid Green Dragons (1-1) rebounded from their loss to Sebring on Tuesday to soundly beat the DeSoto Bulldogs (0-2), 63-42, on Thursday night at the Sebring Pre-Season Tournament.

“We had a lot better tempo” said Lake Placid Head Coach Brandon Lykes “and we ran our fast break much better tonight. On Tuesday against Sebring, we got within three and quit playing, tonight we kept playing the whole game.”

