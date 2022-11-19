SEBRING – The Lake Placid Green Dragons (1-1) rebounded from their loss to Sebring on Tuesday to soundly beat the DeSoto Bulldogs (0-2), 63-42, on Thursday night at the Sebring Pre-Season Tournament.
“We had a lot better tempo” said Lake Placid Head Coach Brandon Lykes “and we ran our fast break much better tonight. On Tuesday against Sebring, we got within three and quit playing, tonight we kept playing the whole game.”
Holding a three point lead after the first quarter, 16-13, the Green Dragons expanded that lead to 16 by the half, 34-18, with Lazavion Brown scoring nine of the Lake Placid’s 18 points for the quarter while holding the Bulldogs to five points.
Damarion Mitchell and Ezekiel Daley led the way for Lake Placid in the third quarter with six points each as the Green Dragons outpaced DeSoto 18-8 for the quarter to extend their lead to 52-26.
DeSoto outscored Lake Placid in the final period 16-11, not nearly enough for the Green Dragons to be threatened as they finished the tournament with a 63-42 win.
Robert Carter led DeSoto with ten points.
Lazavion Brown led the Green Dragons with a game high 15 points while Damarion Mitchell and Ezekiel Daley each score ten points in the win.
Lake Placid starts the regular season on Monday in Sebring against the Blue Streaks with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.