SEBRING – The Lake Placid Green Dragons (10-11) came close to ruining the Sebring Blue Streaks’ (19-3) festivities as they honored eight seniors playing their last regular season home game in a Blue Streak Uniform.
Playing their last game were the following: Jonathan Delgado, Ashton Griffin, Case McClelland, Treshawn Rowe, Zachary Doorlag, Thomas (Reid) Whitehouse, Peyton Spencer and Ethan Armentrout.
Lake Placid came out with full intent to play spoiler as Jake Morgan reached first with two out on a passed ball strikeout. Owen Phypers and Eli Ming followed with back-to-back singles into right-center and center field respectively with Ming driving in Morgan to put the Green Dragons up 1-0 in the top half of the first inning.
Sebring answered in the bottom of the first with Beny Bikar Jr hitting a one out single into center field. A hit batter and walk loaded the bases before Reid Whitehouse drove in two runs on a single into right-center and the third run scored on a throwing error trying to pick Whitehouse off at first to put the Blue Streaks up 3-1 at the conclusion of the first inning.
The Blue Streaks added a run in the bottom of the third as Cameron Kimbrell drilled the Lake Placid pitcher, Owen Phypers, on a comebacker that allowed Kimbrell to reach first. Kimbrell later scored on a double by Case McClelland that McClelland tried to stretch into a triple, but gunned down at third base as Sebring expanded their lead to three, 4-1.
Lake Placid added some pressure in the top of the fifth, with bases loaded and one out, the Green Dragons only managed to scored one time, on a bases load walk to Jake Morgan that made the score 4-2 with two outs before Sebring was able to close the door on the Lake Placid threat to maintain a 4-2 lead.
The Blue Streaks added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, then sent the Green Dragons down in order in the top of the seventh for the 5-2 win and complete their Senior Night activities with a victory.
Sebring plays their last two games of the regular season on the road, on Tuesday they play Bartow and Thursday they finish the season against Winter Haven. Lake Placid will finish the season at home their last two games, Tuesday they will host Glades Central and Thursday they play Glades Day.