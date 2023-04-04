LAKE PLACID — The Green and White has something brewing.
The Lake Placid Green Dragons baseball team (8-6) earned a 7-0 win over their district opponent the Discovery Spartans (2-6) Friday night for its fifth straight victory. The Green Dragons seem to be finding themselves at the right time.
To Head Coach Michael Hough, the victory was an unequivocal representation of how his squad’s grown throughout the season. They are learning how to win together.
“I’d have told you at the beginning of the season, we had nine baseball players on the field,” Hough said. “Right now we have a team…you hear the camaraderie now and hear everybody cheering. It’s a culture change.”
Senior shortstop Eli Ming agreed with his coach’s assessment. The Class 3A runs scored leader said he’s noticed a difference with his teammates.
“We’re starting to act different in practice, starting to play harder (and) starting to want it more,” Ming said.
Though the final score might read 7-0. The game was much closer than that indicates.
Lake Placid and Discovery traded scoreless innings over the first two frames. Owen Phypers was going on the bump for his first outing since no-hitting Hardee for 7.2+ innings on March 21. He started Friday by striking out three of his first seven batters.
After he picked up two more in the top of the third, his team broke the tie in the bottom of it. Ming drew a leadoff walk. He eventually made his way to third thanks to some good baserunning. An error on a ground ball from Josh Morgan scored him for a 1-0 lead.
However it’d be the only run of the inning as Parker Griffin struck out to end the frame. Phypers then posted another shutout inning in the fourth thanks to a 6-4-3 double play and his sixth strikeout.
The Green Dragons scored in the fourth when Briley Osceola drew his team’s second leadoff walk. A groundout and a passed ball helped put him on third. A two-out wild pitch during Ming’s at-bat scored him for a 2-0 advantage.
Extra-base hits proved pivotal in the fifth. Donovan Lusby recorded a double that gave his team its third straight inning with the leadoff batter on. Morgan and Phypers couldn’t drive him in as they both hit into outs.
But MJ Hough came through with a triple to center field that scored Lusby for a 3-0 lead through five innings.
Phypers ran into trouble in the sixth. After picking up two strikeouts, Discovery loaded the bases with two walks and a single. Hough could tell his pitcher and players were pressing. He called a meeting.
The topic? Where they were going to eat after the game. It was a chance to calm his players down and reset to get through the inning. And it worked. Phypers grabbed a first-pitch flyout and the Spartans were kept off the board in the sixth inning.
Ming said the way Phypers pitches helps motivate the team. It makes them want to score.
And the Green Dragons blew it open after that. Osceola, Colton Krueger and Jeremiah Mulligan hit three straight singles. However the bases wouldn’t be loaded as Osceola was thrown out trying to score.
Up 4-0 after Ming’s and Lusby’s at-bats, Morgan then smacked a single to make it 6-0. Morgan’s courtesy runner Landen White later scored on a wild pitch for a 7-0 advantage.
Earlier in the season, the Green Dragons couldn’t buy a clutch hit. Now, they seem to be getting them with more frequency.
“It’s feeling good,” Ming said. “We’ve been working a lot in practice.”
Coach Hough said it goes back to just putting the ball in play. They barreled up some balls Friday but good things have the ability to happen just by making good contact.
All Phypers needed to do was get the final three outs. That was made more difficult with a leadoff single.
He did come back with a swinging strikeout but that would be his last batter of the evening. Phypers was at his pitch limit. MJ replaced him from center field. The reliever got two quick outs punctuated by a strikeout to end the game.
Phypers didn’t finish the game but was able to pick up the win as opposed to his last start. He finished with no runs and four hits allowed with 10 strikeouts to two walks. He’s recorded 14 innings of shutout ball while punching out 23 batters and walking three in his last two starts. Not to mention he extended Lake Placid’s streak of scoreless innings to 27.
Hough said he tries to keep the distribution of innings equal with his pitchers but it just seems like almost every time Phypers starts he threatens to go the distance. Ming said the infield seems to play better with the sophomore right-hander on the bump.
“He just runs it out there, he doesn’t falter,” Hough said.
Next up for the Green Dragons is a second straight home game against the Spartans for their Senior Night on Tuesday.