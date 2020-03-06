LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid’s Girls Tennis team hosted Labelle last Thursday, Feb. 27 and Frostproof on Tuesday. The Lady Green Dragons swept the match 7-0 for the victory against LaBelle and defeated Frostproof 4-2.
“We had a great match tonight,” said Lake Placid Coach Amy McClellan. “We won 7-0 against Labelle. All the girls played fantastically!”
The Green Dragons team consists of Jasmine Main, Sinthia Gomez, Becke Whitehead, Ivy Main, Taylor Shives and Lauren Chapman.
This year’s team is missing Lauren Chapman, who is out with an injury. She played No. 2 for the team last year. She is going to the matches to help her teammates and mentor some of the younger players.
“We have added a few younger players who are working very hard to step up next year,” said McClellan. “The seniors are doing a great job of mentoring our younger players.”
The No. 1 doubles team consists of Jasmine Main and Becke Whitehead, and the No. 2 has Ivy Main and Sinthia Gomez as a team. Both teams played an outstanding match.
“Our doubles teams were fabulous today! They just click and played an amazing game together. Also, our No. 5 player, Taylor Shives, had a terrific showing”, commented Coach McClellan.
“We have a very experienced team this year. There is a lot of natural talent on our courts. I am excited to watch them enjoy playing this final year!” an excited Coach McClellan explained.
The Green Dragons’ hosted the Frostproof Bulldogs Tuesday with the Green Dragons winning 4-2.
Lake Placid’s Jasmine Main came up short to the Bulldog’s Abby Windham, 8-1. Green Dragons’ Gomez eased past Frostproof’s Hannah Rogerson, 8-2. Whitehead won her match with a score of 8-1 against Diana Garcia of Frostproof. Lake Placid’s Ivy Main blanked Frostproof’s Emma Crumbly 8-0.
In doubles matches, Jasmine Main and Whitehead came up short against Frostproof’s Windham and Rogerson with a final score of 9-7. Lake Placid’s Gomez and Ivy Main blanked the Bulldog duo of Garcia and Ruskin, 8-0.
“It was a great match,” said McClellan. “I have all my seniors playing and they are having a ton of fun this season. We haven’t played Frostproof in many years so we are happy to reconnect.”
Lake Placid traveled to Desoto on Thursday with results unavailable at press time. The Green Dragons next match is Tuesday in LaBelle against the Cowgirls starting at 4:30 p.m.