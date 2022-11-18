LAKE PLACID — One county team started its season hot while the other will get back to the drawing board.
Lake Placid girls soccer shutout Avon Park 8-0 Tuesday night. Natalie Velozo led the Green Dragon attack with five goals in the mercy rule victory for their first win of the season. Meanwhile, the Red Devils fall back to .500 after an opening night win against Discovery High School.
Lake Placid Head Coach Lindsey McCabe said it was great for the team to start so strong after missing out on game action the week prior due to reschedules.
Naturally, Velozo got things started on offense for Lake Placid. She gave her team a 1-0 lead early in the contest on a free kick that bounced off Avon Park goalkeeper Yaris Alaniz’’s hands and into the left corner of the net.
Minutes later, she grabbed a free ball near midfield and raced up the right side. The speedy forward outpaced the defender, charged deep into the box and snuck her shot by Alaniz for her second goal of the night.
Lake Placid’s Chelsea LeBlanc received a nice pass and dashed down the right sideline. She got close and went in for an angle shot. A well-positioned Alaniz stopped the shot but couldn’t corral the ball. With the ball deflected off the goalkeeper’s hands, Velozo swooped in and netted it for a first half hat trick.
LeBlanc later tried again from the right side only for Alaniz to make the save again. But it just wasn’t her night as the ball found senior Saira Balderas who put it in for a 4-0 lead. Another goal scored on a second chance from a deflected shot.
McCabe said the Green Dragons work on players being around the goal no matter who shoots because the ball can always ricochet out.
Velozo finished off the Green Dragon scoring in the first half with an impressive goal rocketed by the left side of the keeper into the short side of the net. She received a great through ball into the middle of the field, set up and let it rip for the fourth of her five goals that night. Lake Placid went into halftime with a 5-0 advantage.
“We’ve worked so much on placement and not just shooting it as hard as she can and that showed tonight,” McCabe said about Velozo. “She was able to place where she wanted that ball, but also have fire behind it to where it basically went through the net.”
Avon Park Head Coach John Merlo mentioned how some miscommunication allowed for Velozo to get loose as well and create opportunities.
The Green Dragons didn’t let up after halftime.
Quickly into the second half midfielder Jasmine Vargas and Natalie Flores scored two quick goals for Lake Placid. Velozo wrapped up what she began later on. The shot came from the left side and hit Alaniz but the ball squirted out before she could wrestle it for a save.
It was just that kind of night for the Red Devil goalie. Merlo was complimentary of her performance Tuesday night. It’s hard to stop every shot when a keeper faces so many. She was in the right position and made several plays, the ball just bounced off.
“I thought she did really well,” Merlo said. “There were two or three that slipped by her that maybe shouldn’t have. But overall I thought she played really well.”
The Red Devils also dealt with illness all week. Merlo credited the team with deciding to tough it out and play the game anyway despite being limited and having a short bench. He said he didn’t hear them make one excuse about being sick or anything else.
Lake Placid will look to carry this momentum because it faces three straight road games with one against district opponent Frostproof and two coming after Thanksgiving break. Meanwhile, a four-game homestand, which started against Sante Fe Catholic on Thursday, will help the Red Devils reset. They’ll likely get some new goalie gloves too.
Results for both teams’ Thursday games were unavailable as of press time.