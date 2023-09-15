LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid High School cross country hosted a home meet on Tuesday. Runners from Lake Placid, Avon Park, Okeechobee and DeSoto County competed. The Brahmans claimed the No. 1 spot in the boys category while the Green Dragons finished second and the Bulldogs taking third. Meanwhile, DeSoto County’s girls team finished first just three points ahead of Okeechobee.
Individually, four local boys runners placed in the top 10. Lake Placid’s Anthony Reyes led all participating Highlands County runners with a second place result. Emily Avila of Avon Park earned the designation of highest finishing local girl at 11.
The full results for Tuesday’s meet are as follows:
1. Landon Arrants (Okeechobee) 19:28.00, 2. Anthony Reyes (Lake Placid) 20:25.80, 3. Angel Jaimes (Okeechobee) 20:34.90, 4. Wyatt Phillips (Okeechobee) 20:56.40, 5. Reed Pung (Okeechobee) 21:18.40, 6. Jonathan Hernandez (Okeechobee) 21:18.70, 7. Angel Gonzalez (Lake Placid) 21:21.00, 8. Brandon McGuire (Avon Park) 22:07.30, 9. Diego Ramirez (DeSoto County) 22:14.20, 10. Andrew Murray (Lake Placid) 23:00.30, 11. Maddox Feightner (Okeechobee) 23:24.60, 12. Cline Pritchett (Avon Park) 23:30.70, 13. Diego Sandate (DeSoto County) 23:54.40, 14. Gatti Vazquez (Lake Placid) 23:56.90, 15. Randall Boyer (Okeechobee) 24:35.80, 16. Joshua Santamaria (Okeechobee) 25:07.20, 17. Charlie Quave (DeSoto County) 25:10.90, 18. Edgar Bautista (DeSoto County) 25:52.90, 19. Fernando Zepeda (DeSoto County) 25:56.80, 20. Joel Gonzalez (DeSoto County) 26:43.10, 21. Trace Barrera (DeSoto County) 27:14.00, 22. Neovani Angeles (DeSoto County) 27:44.00, 23. Christian Quinones (DeSoto County) 28:00.30, 24. Rylie Bailey (Lake Placid) 33:03.70, 25. Jayquemi Washington (Lake Placid) 33:27.80, 26. Colton Spooner (Okeechobee) 33:33.00, 27. Jesus Mejia (DeSoto County) 34:09.60, 28. Avery Morgan (Lake Placid) 37:38.40, 29. Daniel Austin (Avon Park) 38:17.30.
1. Josselyn Lopez (DeSoto County) 26:16.50, 2. Keira Sallette (Okeechobee) 27:12.70, 3. Gabby Garcia (Okeechobee) 27:43.30, 4. Wendy Garcia (DeSoto County) 28:08.00, 5. Camila Trejo-Balderas (DeSoto County) 28:22.50, 6. Vanessa Villafuerte (DeSoto County) 28:43.40, 7. Carlie Eaton (Okeechobee) 28:57.50, 8. Eva Sanchez (Okeechobee) 28:58.80, 9. Shyla Aguirre (Okeechobee) 29:47.20, 10. Anette Meja (DeSoto County) 29:55.10, 11. Emily Avila (Avon Park) 30:26.00, 12. Reah Smith (Avon Park) 32:24.10, 13. Karen Meja (DeSoto County) 35:07.50, 14. Eva Hunter (Lake Placid) 39:53.30, 15. Alexandra Carmona (DeSoto County) 40:15.80, 16. Ellie Tunning (Lake Placid) 41:01.90, 17. Ruby Suarez (DeSoto County) 41:46.80.