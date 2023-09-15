LAKE PLACID — Lake Placid High School cross country hosted a home meet on Tuesday. Runners from Lake Placid, Avon Park, Okeechobee and DeSoto County competed. The Brahmans claimed the No. 1 spot in the boys category while the Green Dragons finished second and the Bulldogs taking third. Meanwhile, DeSoto County’s girls team finished first just three points ahead of Okeechobee.

Individually, four local boys runners placed in the top 10. Lake Placid’s Anthony Reyes led all participating Highlands County runners with a second place result. Emily Avila of Avon Park earned the designation of highest finishing local girl at 11.

Recommended for you