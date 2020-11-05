LAKE PLACID – The Lake Placid Green Dragons captured the Class 1A-District 9 Championship in a sweeping fashion as both the boys and girls teams took first place honors in the seven team meet.
With an overall team score of 989, Lake Placid outpaced Jupiter Christian by over 200 points, who tallied up 776.50. The Benjamin School finished third with 596 and Somerset in fourth with 411.50.
Saint Edward’s School, John Carroll Catholic and The Pine School finished with 190, 146 and 48 points respectively.
The top teams finished in the same order for the girls and boys points. For the girls, Lake Placid edged past Jupiter 464-413.50 and the boys scored 527 to Jupiter’s 363.
“Everything we thought it was going to be,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Tom Creel. “Have not had a chance to look at everything yet, so many personal bests and that is what it is all about. Peyton Ming came in where we wanted him to go and he seeded really well. He has a good chance of being the Regional champ, all the relay teams made it, so we expect to have an exciting meet at Regionals.”
The Lake Placid girls 200 Medley Relay Team; Racheal Peitz, Jaida Goodyear, Chloe Leblanc and Chelsea Leblanc finished first with a new best time of 2:01.12. The boys; Nathan Feagley, Keith Sigrist, Eli Ming and Hunter Lane Costello finished second.
Jaida Goodyear finished third in the 200 Individual Medley.
Chelsea Leblanc finished second in the 50 Freestyle and Reagan Lightsey finished third.
The Lake Placid boys took the top four spots in the 50 Freestyle with James Baker finishing first followed by Daniel Mauldin, Ethan VonMerveldt and Zach Ward.
Baker, Mauldin and VonMerveldt also finished in the top three in the 100 Freestyle with Baker taking first place.
Chloe Leblanc finished third in the 100 Butterfly with a personal best time of 1:10.68, three seconds faster than her previous. She also finished second in the 100 Freestyle.
Peyton Ming finished first in the 100 Butterfly , shaving .29 seconds off his best time with a 50.62.
Lake Placid won both the 200 Freestyle Relays with the girls team consisting of Reagan Lightsey, Racheal Peitz, Jaida Goodyear and Chelsea Leblanc. The boys consisting of Peyton Ming, Ethan VonMerveldt, Daniel Maulden and James Baker.
Racheal Pietz finished fourth in the 100 Backstroke with a new personal best of 1:09.33.
Peyton Ming also scored a new personal best in the 100 Backstroke with a time of 53.23.
Keith Sigrist shaved nearly two seconds off his time in the 100 Breaststroke, finishing third at 1:16.46.
The Lake Placid girls 400 Freestyle Relay cut over four second to finish third and the Lake Placid boys 400 Freestyle Relay finished first.
Notable seeds for Lake Placid in the Class 1A Regional Championship are the following:
200 Yard Medley: girls 6th; boys 8th.
50 Freestyle: James Baker 4th.
100 Butterfly: Peyton Ming 1st.
100 Freestyle: James Baker 3rd.
200 Freestyle Relay: girls 6th, boys 1st.
100 Backstroke: Peyton Ming 1st.
400 Freestyle Relay: girls 8th, boys 3rd.
“We upped our game several years ago and decided we wanted to get into the top eight every year and that has where we have been,” noted Creel. “The goal is to win it one of these times. It’s a tough challenge when you consider who we go up against, but if we can get into the top four or five, we will be pretty happy, we just wanted to get as many as we can to States.”
Regionals will be this Saturday hosted by Lake Highland Prep.